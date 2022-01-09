Muncy, Pa. – A woman from Coatesville was charged after she allegedly attempted to smuggle heroin into the State Correctional Institute at Muncy.

Teena M. Keller, 51, now an inmate at SCI-Muncy, was brought to the prison for processing on Dec. 3, 2021. Parole agents who were escorting Keller asked twice if she had contraband, which she denied, according to the arrest affidavit.

Once Keller got into the admissions building, she once again denied having contraband. Upon searching Keller, a corrections officer found a plastic wrapper containing a Ziploc bag with a blue glassine bag of heroin, according to the affidavit written by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brian Siebert.

The substance seemed to be consistent with blue or purple heroin, which is typically mixed with fentanyl, Siebert wrote. When the corrections officer asked Keller what the substance was, Keller replied “drugs” but claimed she didn’t know what kind.

Keller faces felony charges of possession of contraband. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at the Muncy district magistrate office.

