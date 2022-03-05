Muncy, Pa. – A welfare check on an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy led to the assault of a corrections officer.

Corrections officers had attempted to check on Mary M. Ford, 42, in her cell when the assault occurred on Feb. 9. According to the affidavit, Ford had covered her cell door and wicket with what appeared to be a blanket or towel. When corrections officers opened the door, they discovered a mattress had been placed against it and Ford came rolling out of the doorway.

As corrections officers attempted to control Ford, she kicked one of them multiple times in the knee, according to the affidavit written by PSP Montoursville Trooper Josiah Reiner. The corrections officer was evaluated at SCI-Muncy’s medical unit for minor bruising.

Ford was charged with felony aggravated assault at the Muncy magisterial office.



