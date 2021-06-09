Muncy, Pa. – An inmate at SCI-Muncy was recently charged for allegedly spitting in the eye of an emergency responder as he was transporting her to the hospital.

EMS personnel responded to the State Correctional Institute at Muncy the evening of April 30 to transport Angela Monteiro, 32, to UPMC-Muncy for a medical emergency.

As an emergency responder from the Clinton Township Fire Dept. began taking straps off of Monteiro, she allegedly said “*expletive*” you and spit in his eye, according to the arrest affidavit.

The emergency responder was two feet away from Monteiro at the time, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Ronald Barrett of Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Felony charges of aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by prisoner and related misdemeanor and summary harassment charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp. A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set.

