Muncy, Pa. – An inmate at the State Correctional Institute at Muncy was charged for allegedly assaulting another inmate, causing facial fractures to the victim.

Holly N. Shaffer, 35, originally of Green Castle, Pa., was arraigned Friday on felony aggravated assault charges at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp. Shaffer also was charged with a misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person.

The alleged assault occurred on Sept. 27 when Shaffer punched another female inmate in the face and body multiple times in the common room of their housing unit, according to the arrest affidavit.

Two corrections officers ordered Shaffer to cease fighting and separate, but she refused and continued to punch the victim. The victim did not fight back, according to the affidavit written by Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville Trooper Brian M. Siebert.

Corrections officers deployed pepper spray on Shaffer in an effort to get her to comply with orders.

The victim was taken to UPMC Muncy for evaluation of her injuries. A medical report concluded the victim suffered several facial fractures, according to the affidavit.

Kemp set Shaffer’s bail at $50,000 monetary.

Docket Sheet