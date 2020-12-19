Muncy, Pa. — Keira Elouise Blunt, 35, of Muncy is scheduled to appear before Lycoming County Judge Ryan M. Tira on Dec. 21 for an alleged incident at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy.

During the incident at SCI Muncy, it was alleged Blunt assaulted and spit at correctional officers. Blunt was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated harassment, and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

According to the complaint, the incident began on Oct. 11 when Correctional Officer Troy Minier observed Blunt engage in a verbal altercation with another inmate.

Montoursville State Trooper Brian Siebert, the investigating officer, said Minier was able to place Blunt in handcuffs.

According to the report, Blunt was able to remove her left hand from the cuffs. Siebert alleges Blunt began swinging at officers as they attempted to restrain her.

Seibert said officers requested a restraint chair. As they attempted to restrain Blunt’s legs in the chair, she allegedly kicked Minier in the right knee.

The complaint states that Blunt spit at officers twice and verbally threatened them.

Court records show Blunt was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor. According to records, Blunt is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bond.