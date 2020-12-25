Muncy, Pa. – An inmate at the State Correctional Institution in Muncy is accused by state police of concealing marijuana inside her body.

Aleta M. Bell, 51, of Muncy, was formally arraigned on a felony contraband charge in the courtroom of Lycoming County Judge Ryan M. Tira on Dec. 21.

State police at Montoursville Trooper Brian Siebert said the incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 20 at SCI Muncy, 6454 State Route 405 Highway, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.

On that date and time, Siebert said Bell was taken from the admissions building to the body scanner area during intake processing.

"The scan revealed something present in her vaginal area," Siebert said.

A strip search was conducted back at the admissions building and an officer "removed a lighter, US currency, and a brown leafy substance from her vaginal area," Sibert said.

The substance tested positive for marijuana and the items were placed into evidence, Siebert said.

Bell is charged with one count of felony contraband and one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use.

