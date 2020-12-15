Muncy, Pa. – A female employee at the State Correctional Institute at Muncy claims a pervasive culture of sexual harassment exists at the facility, and she was a victim of such harassment, coercion, and workplace violence.

Devon Grafius, an employee in the psychology department at SCI-Muncy, alleges a corrections officer (CO) there repeatedly harassed her between October 2019 and January 2020. Grafius said she reported the incidents to her supervisors, and later to state police, but no charges have been filed against the CO.

According to emails obtained by NorthcentralPa.com, Grafius reported the incidents to her supervisor on Dec. 30, 2019 and made a report to Pennsylvania State Police on Jan. 1, 2020.

Grafius, who has worked at SCI-Muncy since 2015, is now on an unpaid leave of absence for medical and psychological effects she claims she has suffered as a result of the assaults and harassment. The leave of absence has also caused her to lose her medical benefits. Though her leave of absence ends this month, she is unsure that she will return to work.

Harassment, workplace violence, and stalking

Grafius described a number of incidents involving the CO that began in September 2019, shortly before she ceased communication with him. She was previously friends with the CO, but noted that he, "started to exhibit disturbing behavior after a point." Once Grafius ceased communications with him, he threatened to destroy her career, she alleges.

One time when they were attending a concert while off-duty, the CO secured his personal belongings in her vehicle and “joked” about how funny it would be to report his handgun as stolen to police, only to have them find it in the trunk of Grafius’ car, she said.

The following month, the CO drew a loaded handgun on her “to demonstrate how quickly he could draw it on a would-be assailant,” Grafius said.

By October 2019, Grafius alleged that the CO began harassing her at work after she refused to communicate with him. One of the only instances caught on security cameras was in December 2019 when the CO threw a bunch of gravel at Grafius’ office window while she sat at her desk. The noise startled her, and a moment later he climbed up to her window and stared at her. “He called me afterward to ask, ‘Did I scare you?’” Grafius said.

Approximately a week prior to that incident at the workplace, Grafius stated the CO physically assaulted her out in public in a store.

In another incident, Grafius said she and the CO were discussing self-defense training when he unexpectedly grabbed Grafius and slammed her to the ground on her back in order to demonstrate how he could overpower her. The move took Grafius by surprise and she informed him that he physically hurt her. The CO told her that that’s how it felt when she hurt him (after she first ceased communication with him in September 2019), while pointing to his heart. Grafius said the CO told her this several times over the course of a few months as he physically assaulted her – “that’s what it felt when she hurt him.”

“He also admitted to stalking me,” Grafius said. When she called off sick, he would ask why her vehicle wasn’t in the parking lot at SCI-Muncy. Grafius said she believes he’s driven by her house several times since she took leave. The CO said to Grafius at one point that he watched for her vehicle every day and knew when she was scheduled to arrive for work and when she would leave.

Grafius said the CO often bragged to her that he was “in tight” with higher ranking officers and management and he was friends with them on social media, Grafius said. The CO often had the sympathy of staff there due to his ongoing public declarations at work of alleged mental health issues, Grafius alleges.

Filing a report

On Dec. 30, the day she finally reported the harassment incidents to one of her supervisors and human resources, the CO called Grafius a number of times. He became irritated when Grafius did not answer. One supervisor encouraged Grafius to forget about it and discouraged her from reporting any of the incidents. Another supervisor said he would consult with a higher-ranking supervisor regarding the issue, but failed to follow-up with Grafius at any point afterwards, she said.

Grafius filed a police report in January with Trooper Rebecca Parker of Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, but was told by state police several days later that they had sent her statement to the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office. “I was told the district attorney’s office said they were not interested in my case,” Grafius said.

When asked recently why the district attorney's office would not pick up the case in January, Martin Wade, first assistant district attorney, said he cannot comment because this is an ongoing investigation. Grafius stated she is unaware of any such pending investigation.

Wade advised there are other options for Grafius. She may file an application to have the case reviewed as a private criminal complaint.

Grafius has since filed the application for the private criminal complaint process at the district attorney's office and is still waiting on a response from them.

Not all firearms relinquished

The harassment took Grafius to the point of no longer feeling safe, either at work or at home, she said. In February, she filed for a protection from abuse order against the CO. The sheriff’s office called her later that day. “They told me I should leave my residence immediately and go somewhere safe for the night, someplace he wouldn’t be able to find me,” Grafius said.

During the firearms relinquishment, Grafius alleges she was informed that the CO still had two firearms in his possession, which he had registered through work and was permitted to keep in his vehicle while on state property. The human resources department at SCI-Muncy had made the sheriff’s office aware about these firearms during the process of having him relinquish his firearms and ammo, according to Grafius.

Feeling scared, Grafius said she contacted Muncy Borough Police Department about the additional firearms that the CO failed to turn in. She also told them she knew he had a gun safe. The police told her that they would not be obtaining the additional firearms and ammo because they were “with his ex-wife and he doesn’t live there anymore,” Grafius said. Though Grafius told police the CO and his wife were separated, not divorced, and that he still had access to the house, they did not take action.

Officer Raymond O. Kontz III, a former detective for Williamsport Bureau of Police, took the report. “I realized later that the officer at Muncy that I talked to misspelled his own name when I asked him for it for my records,” Grafius said. This made finding the information more difficult, as the name was slightly altered from the officer’s true last name.

“I later found out the police detective there (Kontz) was friends with a security lieutenant at SCI-Muncy and also has had his name in the newspaper more than once for unlawful or unethical behavior,” Grafius said.

An inmate's account

Grafius was not the only person who alleges being subject to harassment from this CO – or others at the prison. In interviews, Grafius often referred to the CO as a predator. Former inmate Cynthia Alvarado concurred that some of the COs at SCI-Muncy showed predatory behavior and often went after staff, as well as inmates. “I’ve seen the guards continuously harass some of the women staff,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado said that when she arrived at Muncy, she observed and heard of sexual harassment incidents, saying that inmates often were taken into closets, out of view of the security cameras, she said.

"A lot of the women in there are broken. We come from a background of domestic violence. We don't know what love is. Many are taken advantage of," Alvarado said.

“A lot [of] times, the inmates, we don’t come forward at all,” Alvarado said. “With the nepotism at Muncy, they start to give you misconducts, or search your room.” The COs protect each other, she added. Women who are victims of inappropriate behavior from staff are in fear of retaliation, Alvarado said.

Alvarado also told stories of COs watching women in the shower, or instances when they would pat the women down and feel their breasts and genitals as they were doing this. “This was before PREA,” Alvarado said, referring to the Prison Rape Elimination Act passed in 2003.

Not much unlike the inmates’ situation, staff members, too, are afraid to report acts of harassment, according to Grafius. The nepotism that Alvarado mentioned definitely exists, she added. It can be especially discouraging that many of the staff, both men and women, who work there as CO’s or in other capacities are a tight network in a dysfunctional sense. “It’s been referred to at times as a good ol’ boys network,” Grafius said.

Whistleblower laws

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections policies obtained by NorthcentralPa.com indicate that staff are not to report such acts outside of the DOC, or they are threatened with job loss. However, there is a Pennsylvania Whistleblower Act that should protect employees in such cases. Under the Whistleblower Law, a person making a report has witnessed evidence of wrongdoing and makes a “good faith report of the wrongdoing or waste, verbally or in writing to one of the person’s superiors.”

The law is supposed to protect that employee from threat of discharge or retaliation. Grafius is not sure that she will be protected from retaliation or discharge when her leave of absence ends. “They may let me go,” Grafius said.

After a year of attempting to get someone to intervene on her behalf, what Grafius stated she wants most is for the people who have exhibited egregious actions and/or willful negligence to finally be held accountable. Additionally, whether she continues to work there or not, she wants the facility "to be a safer place for both inmates and staff by having the facility actually enforce their zero-tolerance policies."

Disclaimer: Devon Grafius was interviewed as a private citizen, and is not speaking on behalf of or as a representative of the Department of Corrections, or SCI-Muncy. She was hesitant to release the identity of her employer due in part to the restrictiveness of their policies regarding reporting violations to entities outside of the workplace. The policies essentially bind current employees from speaking out by threatening their employment up to and including termination, even if the system of reporting has elected not to address wrongdoings. However, employee information (name, department, position, date(s) of service) is public record and easily obtained. Grafius stated, "I worry a lot about my safety and fear being retaliated against further by going on record. This worry is compounded by the fact my domestic partner is also currently employed there. So, obviously, I fear for their safety and ongoing exposure to retaliation in a hostile work environment, despite repeated efforts to report utilizing the chain of command and other available resources designated in policy."