Muncy, Pa. – A corrections officer at the State Correctional Institute at Muncy has been charged for allegedly passing notes and contraband to inmates in exchange for sexual favors.

Sergeant Brian T. Scott, 50, of Hunlock Creek in Luzerne County, was charged with institutional sexual assault, providing contraband, official oppression and obstruction of a government function.

Scott, who was assigned to Muncy in July, had encounters with at least five inmates between Oct. 1 and Jan. 6, according to the arrest affidavit. Scott allegedly would have inmates touch his penis over his clothing through the wicket (food aperture in the cell door) as he collected trash.

One inmate told investigators that Scott would pass notes to inmates in exchange for women showing him their breasts, according to the affidavit written by Agent Amanda N. Witiak, a criminal investigator with the Department of Corrections.

In January, investigators began interviewing inmates in the correctional institute’s J Block regarding Scott’s conduct. One inmate told investigators Scott would pass mail, commissary “or whatever we wanted” through the wicket in exchange for the inmate rubbing his penis through his clothing. After the inmate rubbed his penis, Scott would say, “You know I love you,” according to the affidavit.

A second inmate who was interviewed in January advised that Scott was “not a CO. There is no line of I’m a CO and you’re an inmate,” according to the affidavit. “He’s very flirty and tries to be your friend,” the second inmate said. She told investigators she quickly figured out that if she indulged in flirting with him, he would pass things for her. The inmate began flirting with Scott and he allegedly agreed to pass electronic cigarettes to her without hesitation. She claims it soon escalated to Scott passing her Suboxone and Lyrica from other inmates.

That second inmate also alleged that she had sexual contact with Scott sometime around the holidays in a utility closet after she asked to get a plunger from the closet. Afterward, the inmate alleged that Scott would come to her cell door and ask if she needed to get the plunger again.

A third inmate told investigators that she believed they started caring for each other after she had confided to him about her mother being diagnosed with cancer. The inmate began rubbing Scott’s penis over his clothes when he stood at the wicket at her cell door. Scott allegedly began passing her notes. At one point, he told her, “Thought about you and missed you while I was off,” according to the complaint. The inmate eventually found out she was not “the only one” she became depressed, according to the affidavit.

A fourth inmate told investigators Scott would allegedly pass letters, commissary and iPad chargers for her. Scott also often told this inmate she was beautiful, and he would put his penis up to the wicket when he was collecting trash so that she could rub it, according to the affidavit.

A fifth inmate interviewed told investigators that Scott shared personal information with her about his relationship with his wife. He allegedly told her if his wife looked like her, he would “(expletive) her hard,” according to the affidavit.

Scott also allegedly put his penis up again the wicket in the cell door as she would pass the trash bag to him, making it difficult not to touch his penis as she passed the bag through the wicket. The inmate alleged that Scott approached her one time with his pant zipper down and asked if she would touch him. She refused.

The inmate told investigators about a time she asked for feminine pads. When Scott reached through the wicket in the cell door, he allegedly brushed her vaginal area through her jogging pants.

Scott also allegedly allowed this inmate and others to smoke from his personal vape pen, according to the affidavit.

Scott was arraigned on Tuesday at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. Scott has been suspended without pay from SCI-Muncy.

Docket Sheet