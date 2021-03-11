Update: According to various media outlets, the Shikellamy School District has moved to restrictive movement. This means students will remain inside their current classrooms.

Shikellamy, Pa. – All schools in the Shikellamy School District are in lockdown, according to the District Administration.

A person at the District Administration building located at 200 Island Boulevard, said schools went into lockdown this morning after a phone threat was received.

According to the individual, who wished to remain unidentified, the phone call was received at one of the middle schools.

