Montoursville, Pa. – A scammer posed as a home mortgage company and persuaded a victim in Upper Fairfield Township to send them $2,100 in gift cards, according to state police.

The victim told police that an unidentified individual contacted her last summer and identified as being from a home mortgage company, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

The individual then requested payments with gift cards to lower the monthly mortgage rate. The victim sent three $700 gift cards over the course of three months.

PSP Montoursville is reminding the public to be aware that scammers can mirror existing phone numbers to make it appear legitimate. Anyone that you do not know that is asking for gift cards for payment is likely a scammer.