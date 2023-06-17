Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 73-year-old Snyder County man is out $39,950 after he fell for an online scam in which the suspect pretended to be a country music star.

State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect contacted the victim on Facebook Messenger and identified themselves as country singer Gene Watson. The victim, who is a loyal fan of Watson's, was told by the scammer that he would receive $250,000 cash for being such a loyal fan.

The scammer convinced the victim to send large sums of cash to multiple locations in order to receive the lump payment. Trooper Shreve says the victim's contact with the scammer began in March and continued until the victim reported it to police on June 10.

During the past few months, the victim sent multiple cash payments to the scammer, totaling $39,650. The victim also sent the scammer a $300 Apple gift card.

The victim became suspicious when he did not receive the promised $250,000 payment, Shreve said.

Police continue to investigate and ask that the public be aware of this type of deceptive scheme.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.