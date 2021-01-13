Sayre, Pa. — On Nov. 26 Towanda State Police Troopers located a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado in a parking lot, according to a complaint.

Officers said the vehicle was reported stolen on Nov. 22 when a landlord alleged Lindsey Ann Mar Bashore, 27, of Sayre, took it from a property owned by him.

Bashore, who officers allege was told to stay away from the residence, reportedly was seen driving the truck on Nov. 26, according to police.

Officers said Bashore reached out to the accuser’s daughter on Nov. 21, asking for a ride to run errands. According to officers, the accuser’s daughter told Bashore she was not welcomed on the property.

Police said on Nov. 22 the tenants told them they left the residence and the truck was parked in the driveway. According to the report, the tenants said the truck was not there when they returned.

Troopers stated they found receipts from two different Dandy Mini Marts allegedly dated on Nov. 25. Officers said they located surveillance video from both stores that allegedly showed Bashore operating the truck.

According to the complaint, Bashore contacted a witness on Nov. 27 and allegedly stated she had stolen a vehicle.

Bashore was charged with multiple felonies that included burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by law, and receiving stolen property. According to court records, she was also charged with a summary offense of driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked.

Court records show Bashore was initially held on $80,000 monetary bail. Records also show on Jan. 5 guilty plea was entered.

According to court records, Bashore was charged with a misdemeanor of driving under the influence of a controlled substance on Nov. 9, 2020, along with four other summary offenses. Court records show Bashore was held in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail at the Bradford County Prison as of Jan. 11 of this year. Bashore is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 20 in front of Judge Todd Carr.