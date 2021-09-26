Sayre, Pa. —Sayre Borough police officers got a little more than they anticipated after they received reports of a suspicious male near North Keystone Avenue.

Officer Casey Shiposh said as officers approached the man, they observed a white bandage on his thumb.

“I asked what happened to his thumb he stated he has MRSA and was just released from the hospital,” Shiposh wrote.

Craig Anthony Hamilton, 26, of Waverly, N.Y. told officers he was in the process of locating a ride home, according to the report. Shiposh said Hamilton then became argumentative with officers and pushed away. Hamilton allegedly told officers he would defecate on himself if officers attempted to take him into custody.

Unfortunately for officers, Hamilton allegedly made good on his promise as they handcuffed him. Shiposh said a bag with approximately 25.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine was located in the pocket of his shorts.

According to the report, Hamilton continued to resist once back at the station. Shiposh said Hamilton smeared feces on his cloth body suit.

Hamilton allegedly rubbed his MRSA infected thumb over the cell bench and cell window. Shiposh said he also slammed his head off the glass window of his cell.

Both the patrol vehicle and cell needed professional cleaning, according to the report.

Hamilton is being held on $50,000 monetary bail on charges of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, second-degree institutional vandalism, second-degree misdemeanor resist arrest, and a misdemeanor each of intentional possess of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing with Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for Sept. 28.

