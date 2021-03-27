Athens, Pa. – A Bradford County man accused of choking his girlfriend is scheduled for a formal arraignment on March 29, according to court records.

Otto Raymond Miller, 51, of Sayre, was charged with a felony after officers said they discovered marks on a woman’s neck during an interview.

According to officer Christopher R. Warren of the Athens Township Police Department, he was dispatched to a disturbance at 199 Rob Street on Feb. 28.

Warren said as he and officers arrived, they observed Miller at the front door of the residence yelling. Miller allegedly walked toward officers but was unsteady on his feet.

According to Warren, Miller smelled of alcohol, slurred his speech, and was unable to stay balanced as he spoke with officers.

Warren then interviewed a person inside the residence, according to the report. Warren said he observed red marks on the resident’s neck.

The accuser allegedly told Warren that Miller caused the marks earlier in the day. According to the report, Warren spoke with officers and discovered they were dispatched to the residence at a previous time.

According to the report, the accuser did not report the marks at the time of the incident. Warren said they just wanted Miller gone and not more problems.

The accuser told Warren, Miller allegedly grabbed her and put both hand around her throat. The accuser said Miller allegedly pinned her against a wall until she felt like passing out.

The accuser also said Miller allegedly grabbed a pair of pliers and chased her. According to Warren, officers placed Miller under arrest and took him back to the station.

Miller was charged with second-degree felony strangulation along with a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault. He was also charged with two summary offenses of harassment and public drunkenness.

Miller is currently being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $50,000 non-monetary bail. A condition was added on March 1. Miller’s original bail, set on Feb. 28, was $50,000 monetary.

Court records show Miller pled guilty to a second-degree burglary charge in 2008.