Philipsburg, Pa. – A 19-year-old Philipsburg man is accused by state police at Rockview of holding an infant in his hands during a physical altercation.

Trooper Chad Harpster wrote in a Sept. 25 criminal complaint that Keanin Allen Merritt, 19, of Philipsburg got into a physical altercation while holding an infant child in his hands.

The reported victim told police that she attempted to have her sister, a known juvenile, help by removing the child.

Merritt allegedly threw the juvenile to the ground by her hair before running outside with the infant, who was not wearing clothes at the time, Harpster wrote. The outside air temperature was approximately 40 degrees at the time of the incident, the complaint stated.

Police searched the victim’s residence and found marijuana, three glass smoking devices, and a shotgun that was modified to have the barrel sawed off.

According to the officers, everything was in plain site.

Merritt was charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and one count of misdemeanor child endangerment. He also was charged for allegedly making alterations to an offensive weapon.

Merritt has three other active cases against him for theft and drug related offenses, according to court records.

