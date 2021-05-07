Towanda, Pa. — The former District Attorney of Bradford County stood up in a courtroom he was familiar with, bowed his head slightly, and acknowledged that he understood the charges against him.

Chad Michael Salsman, 44, of Wyalusing campaigned for the position of District Attorney for Bradford County for “his three daughters,” according to his own website.

Friday morning, Salsman said he would submit his resignation as he accepted a plea deal through his attorney.

Salsman plead guilty to third-degree felony promotion of prostitution, second-degree misdemeanor obstruction by administration law or other government function, and intimidation of a witness or victim in the very courtroom in which he prosecuted many people for similar acts.

The felony carries a maximum sentence of seven years with a fine of up to $7,000. Each misdemeanor carries a maximum of two years with a fine of up to $2,000.

Salsman could face a maximum sentence of 11 years with a fine of $25,000.

“The defendant, the district attorney of Bradford County is going to enter in a plea of promoting prostitution, intimidation of witnesses and obstruction of justice,” the Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel J. Dye said. “Sentencing has been scheduled for July 9th.”

As part of the plea deal, Salsman, who was seen leaving the courthouse by himself, had to resign his position as the Bradford County District Attorney.

“He could face up to 11 years in prison,” Dye said during a brief press conference after the hearing. “He did plead guilty to serious charges. He pled guilty to a felony. Most importantly, we got Bradford County back for the citizens of Bradford County.”

According to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the year-long investigation was the result of the 45th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury working with the Office of the Attorney General and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Five women were given as witnesses who came forward with accusations that Salsman used his position to extract sexual favors from them. All five woman were consulted regarding the plea deal. According to Dye, all five stressed the importance of Salsman resigning his position as Bradford County’s Attorney General.

“The victims did not feel comfortable with him as the District Attorney of Bradford County,” Dye said. “I don’t think the County felt comfortable with him as the District Attorney of Bradford County. It was a significant consideration coming into this agreement.”

When asked directly if there was any hesitation on the victim’s part to accept the deal, Dye simply replied, “No.”

Dye also said that another part of the plea, Salsman would disbar from practicing law along with his reassignment of the District Attorney position.

“I believe his attorney said in court that he’ll agreed to disbarment,” Dye said.

Various media outlets asked about the plea deal that was announced 30 minutes prior to a motion to dismiss the charges. Dye entered the court room, distributed his business cards, then quickly announced the change to a stunned group of media members.

“Things move mysteriously in the legal system,” Dye said with a smile on his face.

Dye reassured everybody on the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse that the victims, officers, and county were satisfied with the outcome of the events Friday of morning.

“Well, for any trial it can be a challenge,” Dye said “The victims have to testify. They have to relive their abuse. They have to go through that process and be questioned. Also, at the same time releasing his stranglehold on arguably the most powerful office in the County, it’s a good day for the Commonwealth.”