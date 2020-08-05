A Salladasburg woman allegedly made a threatening statement to a victim in an attempt to intimidate her, state police at Montoursville reported.

According to an affidavit by Trooper Aaron Edwards, Amanda K. Fox, 48, intimidated a victim in the 200 block of Main Street, Salladasburg Borough, around 10:30 a.m. on July 22.

The confrontation occurred between the defendant and her neighbor as they were standing outside their homes on the same street in Salladasburg Borough, court records show.

"The defendant stated, 'I'm gonna make your life a living hell,' to the victim of a pervious case she was involved in," Edwards wrote.

Fox also allegedly called the victim three derogatory names, according to the affidavit.

Fox was charged with one count of third degree felony intimidation of witnesses

In a previous case that's still pending, Fox allegedly assaulted the same victim in an alleyway between their houses on March 27, court records state. In that case, Fox was charged with one count of misdemeanor simple assault and one count of summary harassment.

