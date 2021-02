Beavertown, Pa. — Selinsgrove State Police are looking for information into an alleged cruelty to animals incident that took place sometime between Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

State Police allege an unknown individual shot a family's runaway dog in the area of Walker Lake Road, Center Township, Snyder County.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145 and reference case number PA2021-174244.