Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville recently investigated the following incidents in Lycoming County:

Harassment Physical Contact, 1:14 p.m. on Sept. 12, at Ashler Manor, 276 Ashler Manor Dr., Muncy Township. Police said a 17-year-old girl hit a male staff member in the arm. She was cited.

Scattering Rubbish, 12:06 p.m. on Sept. 11, Loyal Plaza, 1901 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township. Police said an unknown suspect discarded trash in the rear of the building and fled. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Criminal Mischief, between 1:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 9, Boak Ave., Wolf Township. Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident that occurred on Boak Ave. An unknown suspect keyed a victim’s vehicles, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado and 2001 Chevrolet Impala.

Burglary Residential No Force, between 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 9, N. Woods Rd., Jordan Township. Police investigated a burglary at a residence on N. Woods Rd. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville.

Harassment Physical Contact, 10:18 p.m. on Sept. 7, 1000 block of Zinck Rd., Mifflin Township. Police responded to a domestic incident. Upon further investigation, police found both parties subjected each other to unwanted physical contact by shoving each other. Tiffany Alexander, 31, and Blake Getgen, 30, both of Jersey Shore, were charged.

Harassment Physical Contact, 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, 300 block of Buttorff Lane, Limestone Township. Police said Kyle Buttorff argued with a male victim and then assaulted him. Buttorff was cited.

Harassment Physical Contact, 9:53 a.m. on Sept. 7, State Route 14, McIntyre Township. Police said Amir Harold, 21, of Philadelphia, and a female victim were involved in a verbal argument that escalated to physical contact. The victim called police and fled the scene. Harold was cited.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sept. 6, FedEx, 600 Alexander Dr., Muncy Township. Police were dispatched for a report of damage to a motorcycle’s gas tank. The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment Physical Contact, 2 a.m. on Sept. 6, Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township. Police investigated a domestic incident. Upon further investigation, Donald Hill, 45, of Linden, was charged with summary harassment.

Drug Possession, 10:05 p.m. on Sept. 5, Westminster Dr. and Nottingham Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. Upon further investigation the driver, Mark Bechtel, 47, of Dallastown, was determined to be under the influence. A small amount of marijuana was seized.

Harassment Physical Contact, 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 5, 1980 State Route 405, Muncy Creek Township. Police said a victim came to the residence of Tierra Lyons, 21, of Muncy, as there was a problem with the residence. The victim, a 64-year-old man of Williamsport, and Lyons argued. Lyons then spit on the victim according to police. Lyons was cited.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, between 10 p.m. on Sept. 4 and 11:49 p.m. on Sept. 5, 101 Boak Ave., Wolf Township. Police said an unknown suspect made scrapes and scratches on a victim’s 2015 Dodge Caravan that was parked in her driveway.

Burglary Residential No Force, between 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 and 6:13 p.m. on Sept. 5, Pleasant Stream Rd., McIntyre Township. Police are investigating a burglary that occurred. $200 cash was stolen from a residence.

PFA Violation, 9:31 p.m. on Sept. 3, Amanda Ave., Woodward Township. Police said Caleb Reedy, 24, of Lewisburg, violated an active protection from abuse order by messaging a victim via Facebook Messenger.

Overdose, 8:42 a.m. on Sept. 3, N. Main St., Montgomery Borough. Police responded to an overdose incident. A woman had overdosed due to contact with fentanyl. She received aid and refused transport to the hospital.

Overdose, 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a report of a drug overdose. The victim was treated at UPMC Williamsport.

DUI on View Drugs, 11:09 p.m. on Aug. 24, Woolen Mill and Meadowbrook roads, Muncy Creek Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. Upon further investigation, it was deemed the driver, Levi Swartz, 18, of Hughesville, was under the influence.

DUI on View Drugs, 10:25 p.m. on Aug. 22, Market St. and Matthews Blvd., South Williamsport Borough. Police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. Upon further investigation, police determined the driver, Alex Horn, 26, of Cogan Station, was under the influence of a controlled substance.

DUI on View Alcohol, 12:26 a.m. on Aug. 15, State Route 405 and Griffith Rd., Muncy Creek Township. Police pulled over a video driven by Regan Campbell, 43, of Media, Pa. for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, it was determined he was under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

DUI on View Combination Alcohol/Drugs, 9:21 p.m. on Aug. 4, W. Water and S. Spartan streets, Hughesville Borough. Police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. Upon further investigation, police determined the driver, Jonathan Shaner, 37, of Hughesville, was under the influence.

Strangulation, 12:31 a.m. on Aug. 4, Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a report of a domestic incident involving a man and woman. The suspect, Marco Garrison Jr., 41, of Williamsport, fled on foot. Felony charges of strangulation, misdemeanor charges of simple assault and terroristic threats were filed at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

DUI on View Alcohol, 10:24 p.m. on July 25, High and Maple streets, Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Isaiah Westley, 22, of Windsor Mill, Md., for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, it was determined Westley was under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.

Theft All Other, 12:22 p.m. on July 23, Little Pine Creek Rd., Pine Township. Police investigated a theft of lumber. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Theft of Scrap Metal, 6 a.m. on July 6, Kost Tire, 1304 Washington Blvd., Loyalsock Township. Police said a suspect stole a large amount of vehicle scrap metal and recycled them at Staiman’s local recycling center for cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.