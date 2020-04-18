Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County:

Harassment Physical Contact, 9:57 p.m. April 13, 2020 at Radio Club Rd., Fairfield Township. Police said Michael Snauffer, 40, of Montoursville, got into an argument with a female victim and knocked belongings out of her hands. He also pushed her as she tried to leave the residence, police said. Snauffer was cited for harassment.

Theft by Deception, 8:17 p.m. April 8, 2020 at Windy Ridge Rd., Anthony Township. Police said an unknown suspect stole a victim’s credit card information and used the information to make various online purchases. A package that she did not order was delivered to the residence in the victim’s name. Purchases made totaled $200.

Theft All Other, 9 a.m. April 8, 2020 at Rolling Hill Lane, Fairfield Township. Police said an unknown suspect attempted to use a credit card to purchase miscellaneous items to order an additional credit card.

Scattering Rubbish, Between 7:30 p.m. April 6 and 5:30 p.m. April 7, 2020 at Michael Hollow Rd., Muncy Creek Township. Police said Charles Billman, 59, of Muncy, stopped on the side of the roadway and pushed a large amount of trash from the bed of his truck onto a victim’s property. He was arrested for scattering rubbish.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 9 p.m. April 4, 2020 at Main St., Salladasburg Borough. Police said an unknown suspect damaged the door of a victim’s vehicle. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Theft All Other, Between 1:40 p.m. April 4 and 11:29 a.m. April 8, 2020 at Loyalsock Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police began investigating an incident involving the theft of mail packages from a common mail area of an apartment building. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 5 p.m. April 3 and 8 a.m. April 7, 2020 at Freedom Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police said unknown suspects discharged three fire extinguishers and pushed multiple barrels and containers over the side of a cliff. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Theft by Deception, March 29, 2020 at State Route 864, Upper Fairfield Township. Police said an unknown suspect made fraudulent charges on a victim’s Target Mastercard credit card account. The charges were for a total of $2,930.33 for an AT&T bill payment. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Assault Bodily Injury No Weapon, March 27, 2020 at 2:34 p.m. at Main St., Salladasburg Borough. Police said Amanda Fox, 48, and Hailey Hetrick, 20, both of Salladasburg, assaulted a female victim. The victim was transported to Geisinger Jersey Shore for treatment. Charges were filed.

Endangering Welfare of a Child, March 22, 2020 at Northway Road Extension, Loyalsock Township. Police said an adult parent provided alcohol and marijuana to three juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft All Other, 12:30 p.m. March 18, 2020 at Pine Tree Rd., Shrewsbury Township. Police received a report of a possible theft. Following an investigation, the suspect agreed to return property taken from the victim.

DUI on View Alcohol, 10:54 p.m. March 17, 2020 at Oliver St. and Memorial Ave., Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Joseph Drummond, 49, of Williamsport, for traffic violations and determined he was under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.

Theft by Deception, 5 p.m. March 10, 2020 at Pepper St., Muncy Creek Township. Police said an unknown suspect contacted a victim and told him he had a warrant in another state. The suspect then convinced the victim to obtain gift cards (total value $600) and provide information for the cards over the telephone. The investigation is ongoing.

DUI on View Alcohol, 3:19 a.m. March 8, 2020 at 400 block of Glenwood Ave., Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation and found the driver, Christopher Stiller, 31, of Williamsport, to be under the influence of alcohol. A Misdemeanor of DUI and summary traffic charges were filed.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.