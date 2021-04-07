Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County:

Theft All Other, Between 5 and 6:30 a.m. March 30, State Route 973 East, Eldred Township. Police responded to a residence for a report of a stolen mailbox. The mailbox was removed from the intersection of Bush Hill Road and State Route 973. The mailbox was black with a wooden post and is valued at $100.

Protection from Abuse Order Violation, 7:09 p.m. March 29, Jobs Run Rd., Anthony Township. Police responded to a location for a reported PFA violation. The alleged suspect, Heather Cohick, 39, of Jersey Shore, fled the scene. Charges were filed.

Disorderly Conduct, Between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. March 28, 1450 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township. Police allege Levar Monroe, 43, of Williamsport, caused a disturbance. He was charged with disorderly conduct.

Theft by Deception ID Theft, 10:49 p.m. March 28, Yergers Rd., Woodward Township. Police said a victim received documents in the mail relating that a claim of unemployment was filed for. The victim did not file for unemployment.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 1:30 and 8:45 a.m. March 28, Ridge Rd., Watson Township. Police said an unknown suspect drove through a victim’s property causing damage to the landscape. The suspect then fled the scene.

Theft by Deception/Impersonation, 5 p.m. March 25, High St., Lewis Township. Police responded to a residence for a reported fraud/forgery. Upon further investigation, it was determined an individual received a debt collection that was potentially fraudulent.

Harassment Physical Contact, 10:36 a.m. March 24, McDonald’s, Route 405 Highway, Wolf Township. Police investigated a fight between a 29-year-old man of Hughesville and an 18-year-old woman of Muncy. The woman was charged. Police did not release her name in the report.

Reckless Endangerment, 1:55 p.m. March 20, State Home Rd., Clinton Township. Police investigated an incident in which a stray bullet went through a victim’s front door. No one was injured.

Criminal Mischief Over $1,000, Between 8 a.m. March 19 and 9 a.m. March 22, Michael Rd., Wolf Township. Police said a suspect scratched a victim’s vehicle with a key or metal object, causing damage to the passenger side doors and fenders.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 11:59 a.m. March 19, 164 Interstate 180 West, Muncy Township. Police said a victim’s vehicle was parked and unoccupied along I-180 prior to exit 17 for Lycoming Mall when an unknown suspect smashed the rear window.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 3 and 6 p.m. March 18, 1969 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township. Police received a report that a suspect damaged a victim’s vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Scattering Rubbish, Between 3 and 4:30 p.m. March 14, Loyalsock Township Recycling Center, E. Third Street, Loyalsock Township. Police said an unknown suspect dumped non recyclables at the recycling center and then fled the scene. The incident is currently under investigation.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 9 p.m. March 9, 154 Blair Rd., Cogan House Township. Police said a suspect damaged a victim’s mailbox.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 4:45 p.m. March 8, Weis Markets, River Ave., Loyalsock Township. Police were called to the store for a report of retail theft of a torch lighter valued at $52.95. The investigation is ongoing. Police also were called to the store on March 3 for a reported theft involving the same suspect who allegedly stole a torch lighter that day and candy.

Theft by Deception Credit/ATM Card, Between Jan. 19 and Feb. 10, Mall Rd., Fairfield Township. Police investigated a fraudulent activity to an unemployment account. Further investigation to follow.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.