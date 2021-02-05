Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County:

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 3 p.m. Jan. 26 and 3 p.m. Jan. 27, 2021 at Horn Hill Rd., Wolf Township. Police responded to a report of a damaged mailbox. Upon arrival, it was determined that an unknown suspect damaged the interior of the mailbox with eggs.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and 6:30 a.m. Jan. 25, 2021, State Route 405, Clinton Township. Police said an unknown suspect took fuel from a victim’s vehicle. The suspect also put paper into the ignition and damaged the door.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 11:05 a.m. Jan. 24, 2021 at Ulta Beauty, 350 S. Lycoming Mall Rd., Muncy Township. Police responded to a reported theft in progress in which the suspects, a 29-year-old woman and 18-year-old woman, stole merchandise. Police did not release the suspect names in their report.

DUI on View Drugs, 5:20 p.m. Jan. 23, 2021, 226 I-180 West, Montoursville Borough. Police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver, Quaydee Blackwell, 28, of Bloomsburg, was under the influence of an intoxicating substance, police said. Charges will be filed at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 10:55 a.m. Jan. 22, 2021 at Sheetz, 7775 N. Route 220 Highway, Woodward Township. Police responded to a report of an individual stealing merchandise. Charges are pending against a 22-year-old man of Berwick. No name was released on the police report.

Mutual Fight No Injury, 5 p.m. Jan. 20, 2021 at Tinsman Ave. and Lincoln Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police said they received a report of a physical altercation between two juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.

Forgery/Counterfeiting, Between 8 a.m. Jan. 19 and 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22, 2021 at Woodland Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police said a theft/fraud forgery type of crime was reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Scrap Metal, 10:08 a.m. Jan. 17, 2021 at S. Main St. and Henry Hand Dr., Montgomery Borough. Police said someone stole copper wire in the area of the railroad tracks. A suspect has been identified and the property was recovered. The investigation continues.

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, 9:57 a.m. Jan. 17, 2021 at E. Plaza Dr., Wolf Township. Police investigated an unauthorized use of motor vehicle incident. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.

Theft by Deception/Impersonation, from Jan. 8 to 22, 2021 at Hampton Way, Fairfield Township. Police began investigating a theft situation in which the suspect claimed to work for Publishers Clearing House and offered a large sum of prize money. The elderly victim send money via Fedex to multiple locations.

Theft/Crime by Deception, 11:15 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020 at Northway Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police said a victim attempted to pay an Xfinity bill and provided her credit card info. The victim then canceled her credit card because she thought it was a scam.

Theft All Other, 10:45 p.m. Dec. 22, 2020 at State Route 14, McIntyre Township. Police said a theft occurred from a residence in which $1,150 was stolen. This is an ongoing investigation.

Theft All Other, 1 p.m. Dec. 23, 2020 at Cogan House Township Municipal Building, 4609 State Route 184, Cogan House Township. Police said the suspects got into a shed containing anti-skid/rock salt, loaded it into a trailer and left the area without paying for the items. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville and reference incident number PA20-1802956.

Harassment Physical Contact, 4:35 a.m. Dec. 22, 2020 at 709 Palmer Hill Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police said Edward M. Bower, 62, of Williamsport, punched a victim three times in the side of the face.

Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property, between 8 and 11 a.m. Dec. 10, 2020 at Muncy Exchange Rd., Muncy Creek Township. Police were dispatched to a report of a stolen wallet. This is an ongoing investigation.

Theft by Deception/ID Theft, 3:53 p.m. Dec. 7, 2020 at Heidi Gray Rd., Wolf Township. Police investigated fraudulent activity for a BB&T bank card opened in a victim’s name.

Lost/Missing Firearm, 8 a.m. Dec. 3, 2020 at Grandview Dr., Cogan House Township. Police said a victim was in the process of moving and discovered his firearm was missing from his residence. The firearm was a black 9mm handgun.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.