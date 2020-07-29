Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County:

Forgery, 1 p.m. July 20, Harris Lane, Fairfield Township. Police said a suspect forged a victim’s signature to cash a check. PSP is investigating.

Theft, Between 5 p.m. July 18 and 5 p.m. July 19, State Route 405, Muncy Creek Township. Police are investigating the theft of air pods and $50 cash.

Theft Disposition of Funds, 1:38 p.m. July 17, Poco Farm Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police are currently investigating a fraudulent withdraw in the amount of $1,000 from a victim’s bank account.

Theft of Motor Vehicle, 11:30 a.m. July 17, Tallow Bottom Rd., Mill Creek Township. Police said a victim reported his vehicle was stolen and that he believed his friend stole the vehicle. It is believed the suspect headed back to Tennessee where she resides. The investigation is ongoing.

Scattering Rubbish, 4:33 a.m. July 17, Hazel Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a report of a male knocking on a door and leaving trash outside of the residence. Tony Tompkins, 61, of Williamsport, was arrested and charged with loitering, prowling at nighttime, and scattering rubbish.

DUI on View Alcohol, 7:45 p.m. July 16, 100 block of Roaring Run Rd., Shrewsbury Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, it was discovered the driver, Steven Crociante, 59, of Hughesville, was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Theft by Deception Credit/ATM Card, 6:31 p.m. July 14, Route 220 Highway, Wolf Township. Police began an investigation into a report that an unknown suspect used a victim’s credit card to rent a hotel room.

Public Drunkenness, 10:01 p.m. July 13, 1440 Washington Blvd., Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a report of a disturbance. A non-traffic citation for public drunkenness was issued to Edward Gephart, 49, of Williamsport.

PFA Violation, 8 p.m. July 13, Lycoming Creek Road Ext., Lewis Township. Police said a victim notified them of a protection from abuse order violation. Linda Lou Page, 71, of Trout Run, was arrested for violating the court ordered PFA which prohibited her from being at the location in Lewis Township. Page was released on $3,000 bail.

DUI on View Drugs, 4:45 p.m. June 13, PSP barracks, 899 Cherry St., Montoursville Borough. Police investigated a vehicle in the barracks parking lot. Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver who drove into the parking lot, Erica Kuntz, 29, of Montoursville, was under the influence. She was taken for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending.

Terroristic Threats, 3:30 p.m. July 13, Route 405 Highway, Wolf Township. Police said Keith Snyder, 61, of Hughesville, made threatening statements about another party at the office of State Farm Insurance. Charges were filed.

Runaway, 3 a.m. July 12, Clear Vision, Saegers Station Rd., Clinton Township. Police were notified that three juveniles fled the facility. The juveniles have since been located and returned the facility.

DUI on View Alcohol, 1:44 a.m. July 12, 2140 Pine Woods Dr., Limestone Township. Police responded to a request to assist EMS with an intoxicated female. It was determined Misty Harrow, 34, of Jersey Shore, operated her vehicle while under the influence. Charges pending toxicology report.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 5:49 p.m. July 11, McNett Rd., Clinton Township. Police were dispatched for a report of shots fired in the area. It was discovered the victim’s house was struck by a bullet. The accused taken into custody without incident and charges were filed, police said.

Theft All Other, Between 8 a.m. July 10 and 6 p.m. July 15, Strafford Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police received a report from a victim that her Trump 2020 sign was stolen from her front yard. The incident is under investigation.

Theft of Motor Vehicle, Between July 9 and 15, 2167 State Route 184, Cogan House Township. Police are investigating the theft of a mini-bike.

Theft of Items from Motor Vehicle, Between 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. July 6, Allenwood Camp Lane, Clinton Township. Police responded to a report of criminal mischief and theft from a motor vehicle. Police said a victim’s wallet had been stolen and a credit card was used to make an unauthorized purchase.

DUI on View Alcohol, 1:54 a.m. July 5, 105 Maynard St., Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 180 West. Upon further investigation, it was determine3d the driver, Matthew Hunt, 33, of S. Williamsport, was under the influence of alcohol.

DUI on View Alcohol, 11:23 p.m. July 4, E. Mountain Ave. and Main St., South Williamsport Borough. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver, Kristen Dehotman, 34, of Williamsport, was under the influence of alcohol.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 11 p.m. July 4, Saint Michaels Rd., Lewis Township. Police investigated an incident involving damage to a vehicle at a July 4th party. Through further investigation, the suspect, Scott Widing, 52, of Cogan Station, was identified and appropriate persecution action was taken, police said.

DUI on View Drugs, 10:23 p.m. July 4, W. Fourth St. and Mifflin Pl., Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver, Yanameia Rew, 44, of Upper Darby, was under the influence.

Drug Possession, 12:20 a.m. July 4, Russell Ave. and Second St., Loyalsock Township. Police pulled over a vehicle with a driver who had a suspended license. Upon making contact with the driver, Latesha Twyman, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, the officer smelled an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Twyman was found to be in possession of marijuana. Charges will be filed.

Terroristic Threats, 12:02 a.m. July 3, 2703 N. State Route 44, Watson Township. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Tyrone Thornton, 56, of Lock Haven, for a traffic violation. It was determined Thornton was under the influence of alcohol. Thornton declined to submit to chemical testing and during the course of his detainment he threatened Troop Anthony Mezzone. Thornton was arraigned in front of District Magistrate William C. Solomon and was remanded to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

DUI on View Alcohol, 7:40 p.m. July 2, 32 Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township. Police responded to a disturbance. Upon further investigation, it was determined Chelsie Sabatino, 30, of Linden, was driving under the influence.

DUI on View Alcohol, 11:57 p.m. July 1, Liberty Lane, Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a disturbance complaint. Upon arriving on the scene, police investigated and found Justin Campbell, 31, of Trout Run, had operated his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. While the scene, Campbell attempted to use his vehicle to prevent a female victim from leaving the parking lot in her vehicle, police said. Charges will be filed pending blood draw results.

Drug Possession, 12:33 p.m. June 30, U.S. Route 15 South, Jackson Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. Upon further investigation, the driver was taken into custody for an active warrant. A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded drugs and drug paraphernalia. Both Willashia Williams, 26, of York, and Terry Jimenez, 28, of Harrisburg, took responsibility for the items. Both were charged.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 1:30 a.m. June 29, 45 Back St., Upper Fairfield Township. Police said a juvenile suspect pulled plants out of the ground belonging to a female victim. The victim did not wish to pursue charges.

Drug Possession, 1:13 a.m. June 28, S. Route 220 Highway and Quenshuckney Rd., Woodward Township. Police investigated a crash during which the driver fled on foot. The driver, James Lampley, 28, of Williamsport, was later located and taken into custody for DUI and drug possession.

DUI on View Alcohol, 1:01 a.m. June 27, Hepburn St. and Little League Blvd., Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle and determined upon investigation that the driver, Murtza Shah, 38, of Williamsport, was under the influence of alcoholic beverages. Charges were filed.

DUI on View Alcohol, 11:30 p.m. June 21, Conrail Railroad, Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver, Andrea Page, 38, of Williamsport, was driving under the influence.

DUI on View Alcohol, 12:06 a.m. June 21, Rural Ave. and Campbell St., Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver, Rory Soha, 35, of Williamsport, was under the influence.

DUII on View Alcohol, 12 a.m. June 20, William and W. Third streets, Williamsport City. Police said Adam Shienvold, 46, of Harrisburg, was found to be under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop. Charges were filed upon receipt of the blood alcohol content results.

DUI on View Alcohol, 11:20 p.m. June 19, 100 block of Maynard St., Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver, Robert Perry, 56, of Henderson, N.C., was under the influence of alcohol.

Receiving Stolen Property, 9 p.m. June 17, Arch St. and U.S. Highway 220 South, Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle and found out that the vehicle was stolen. The driver, Eunique Russell, 18, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with a felony of receiving stolen property and other summary offenses.

Theft by Deception Wire Fraud, 10 a.m. June 12, 4900 block of N. State Route 44, Watson Township. Police said a victim was contacted by email by individuals claiming to represent Amazon. The victim was defrauded $5,300 when she allowed the unknown suspect to access her bank account. There are no leads in this case, police said.

Theft/Crime by Deception, 2:14 p.m. June 9, Turkey Hill, 276 State Route 87, Fairfield Township. Police said Megan Shroy 35, of Montgomery, and Daniel Mowry, 43, of Belpre, OH, were arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft.

Drug Possession, 4:49 p.m. June 6, State Route 87 and E. State Route 973, Upper Fairfield Township. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Anthony Bernocco, 70, of Williamsport, for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, police3 found Bernocco was impaired and in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia. He was charged with DUI and simple possession.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.