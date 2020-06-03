Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County:

Disorderly Conduct, 7:40 p.m. May 24, 2020 at 1980 State Route 405, Muncy Creek Township. Police responded to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police determined Michael Laidacker, 50, of Muncy, had been acting erratically and causing a public disturbance. He left the scene in a frantic manner. Disorderly conduct charges were filed at the office of District Magistrate Jon E. Kemp.

Theft All Other, Between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. May 21, 2020 at 311 Buttorff Lane, Limestone Township. Police said a victim’s purse was stolen with multiple items inside including jewelry, credit/debit cards, and cash. At 6:39 p.m. on the same date someone attempted to use the victim’s credit card at Walmart in Mill Hall. Police are in the process of obtaining video surveillance.

Ignition Interlock, 1:22 p.m. May 20, 2020 at 500 block of Arch St., Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Terry Douglas, 49, of Williamsport, and found he was supposed to have an ignition interlock but did not have it installed in the vehicle. Charges were filed.

Lost/Missing Firearm, 1:19 p.m. May 20. 2020 at Green Valley Rd., Penn Township. Police said someone lost a black semi-automatic pistol in the vicinity of Moreland Township, Lycoming County. Anyone who finds the pistol is asked to contact PSP Montoursville and ask for Trooper Moore.

Harassment Physical Contact, 10:31 p.m. May 17, 2020 at 185 W. Houston Ave., Clinton Township. Police investigated a domestic incident. Further investigation determined Stanley Hockenbrock, 66, of Muncy, was highly intoxicated and engaged in a verbal argument with a female victim. During the argument, Hockenbrock grabbed the victim’s left arm and pulled her from in front of him to his side.

Burglary Residential Force, Between 5 p.m. May 17 and 3 p.m. May 18, 2020, at 424 N. Woods Rd., Jordan Township. Police said an unknown suspect took a variety of tools and fled. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville.

Theft All Other, 5:51 p.m. May 11, 2020 at 24 Michael Ave., Wolf Township. Police said UPS packages were delivered to an unintended address. The resident of that address, Robert Eisner, 49, of Hughesville, admitted to having stolen the mislaid UPS packages. When police obtained the stolen packages from Eisner’s residence, they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia belonging to Lisa Grove, 35, of Hughesville. Both were charged.

DUI on View Drugs, 12:28 a.m. May 6, 2020 at Lincoln Dr. and Tinsman Ave., Loyalsock Township. Police were contacted about an unresponsive male. The male, John Nields, 25, of Williamsport, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Charges were filed at the office of District Magistrate Gary A. Whiteman.

Drug Possession, 5:38 p.m. May 5, 2020 at State Route 405 and Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy Creek Township. Police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Route 405. Upon making contact with the driver, Salyd Muhammad, 43, of Towanda, police observed signs of impairment. They also noticed an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of marijuana and illegal prescription drugs as well as paraphernalia. Police did standardized sobriety field tests on Muhammad and observed signs of impairment. Muhammad was taken into custody and went to UPMC Muncy for a blood draw. A toxicology report showed Muhammad was driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges were filed at the office of District Magistrate Jon E. Kemp.

Drug Possession, 9:22 p.m. May 4, 2020 at W. Fourth and Oliver streets, Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. Police conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found marijuana. Lorgan Porter, 19, Jersey Shore, was charged.

Theft All Other, 11:38 a.m. April 17, 2020 at 2192 State Route 42, Franklin Township. Police said a statue was stolen from an address on Route 42. That statue is described as a 3-foot cast iron man holding a lantern. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.