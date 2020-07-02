Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County:

Harassment Physical Contact, 7:26 p.m. June 27, Funston Rd., Franklin Township. Police said two men got into an argument. The argument turned into a physical altercation. Robert Little, 24, of Muncy, was cited with harassment.

Harassment Physical Contact, 4:37 p.m. June 25, Westminster Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police said two women were arguing when Vesta Jones, 34, of Lock Haven, scratched the victim’s hand by grabbing her.

Possession Drug Paraphernalia, 12:01 a.m. June 23, Pearson Ave. and E. Third St., Loyalsock Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver. Chase Lynch, 20, of Coal Township, was determined to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed.

Harassment No Legitimate Purpose, Between 8:41 p.m. and 8:43 p.m. June 22, Spring Creek Rd., Washington Township. Police said Matthew Walker, 34, of Millmont, made multiple phone calls to the victim in a short period of time via a restricted number, despite being asked to stop calling.

Theft Crime by Deception, 1 p.m. June 22, Pinchtown Rd., Clinton Township. Police said a victim provided an unknown suspect $400 of Google Play gift cards via phone. The unknown suspect claimed to be from Apple security and told the victim that his phone would not work unless he pays $400 to upgrade his account.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 12:15 p.m. June 20, Heilman United Methodist Church, 2792 Kehrer Hill Rd., Upper Fairfield Township. Police responded to a report of criminal mischief at the church parking lot. After an investigation, a 17-year-old girl was charged with a summary of criminal mischief.

Public Drunkenness, 1:06 a.m. June 19, area of 199 Williams St., Muncy Creek Township. Police said Brent E. Lebarron, 25, of Muncy, was charged with public drunkenness

Harassment Physical Contact, 7:06 p.m. June 18, Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township. Police said a 15-year-old girl punched another girl with a closed first multiple times.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 11:20 a.m. June 18, Engle Run Dr., Plunketts Creek Township. Police said an unknown suspect threw a hit, striking the door and breaking the glass. An unknown make/model gray SUV was observed in the area fleeing east on Wallis Run Road.

Burglary Commercial Force, 10:30 p.m. June 15, Shaheen Auto Sales, U.S. Route 15, Clinton Township. Police said a suspect entered the manager’s office and stole several items. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 5:05 p.m. June 15 and 3:32 p.m. June 16, State Route 54, Clinton Township. Police were notified that an individual entered an unoccupied vehicle and caused approximately $150 worth of damage. The victim advised no one was allowed to be on the property where the vehicle was located. The vehicle is a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Montoursville.

Harassment Threaten Physical Contact, 1:23 p.m. June 14, 528 Ruben Kehrer Rd., Fairfield Township. Police were dispatched to a disturbance/noise complaint. Investigation indicated that a verbal altercation included threats of violence that occurred between multiple individuals. Shawn Morrill, 38, of Williamsport, Krystal Bailey, 30, of Williamsport, and Matthew Kennedy, 33, of Montoursville, were charged.

Harassment Communication, Between June 8 and June 18, Four Mile Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police said a victim reported receiving harassing emails from an unknown suspect.

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Between June 7 and June 14, Carpenter St., Muncy Creek Township. Police said Joshua Feigles, 36, of Muncy, borrowed a vehicle and failed to return it to its owner after being asked to do so. Through further investigation Feigles was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

DUI on View Alcohol, 2:27 a.m. May 27, W. Southern Ave. and Market St., South Williamsport Borough. Police pulled over a vehicle for speeding. The driver, Pamela Esaias, 41, of Montoursville, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was charged.

Theft All other, Between May 16 and June 16, State Route 864, Mill Creek Township. Police said an unknown suspect opened a fraudulent unemployment claim in the victim’s name, resulting in the victim receiving two unemployment checks in the mail.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700