Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County:

Public Drunkenness and Harassment, 7:10 a.m. June 18, Best Western, 1840 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a report of a white male who was trespassing at the Best Western hotel. Upon arrival, police found Dalton Schlee, 28, of South Williamsport, on the roof of the hotel. He was taken into custody and cited with simple trespassing and public drunkenness. In a separate incident earlier that morning, Schlee got into an argument with a female victim as the Econolodge at 2019 E. Third Street. Police said he picked her up and threw her onto a bed as she was trying to leave the room. He was cited for harassment.

Theft of Motor Vehicle, 12:45 p.m. June 16, U.S. Highway 15, Clinton Township. Police said a white 1999 Toyota Camry was stolen and found several hours later in Clinton County.

Harassment Physical Contact, 2:45 a.m. June 14, Motel 6, 2815 Old Montoursville Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police said an argument between Tiffany George, 29, of Saint Clair, Pa., and Jeremy Boyce, 43, of Williamsport, became physical. Both were cited for harassment.

DUI on View Alcohol, 6:17 p.m. June 13, Pearl and Linn streets, Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for an expired inspection. Upon further investigation, police suspected the driver, Tracy Wood, 53, of Williamsport, was under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending chemical testing.

Drug Possession, 8:58 p.m. June 12, S. Main St. and State Route 405, Wolf Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, a probable cause search was done of the vehicle. Police found drugs and paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Jacob Beamer, 21, of Montgomery.

Terroristic Threats, 5 p.m. June 11, Wilmont Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police said a female victim was receiving threatening messages via YouTube and Instagram. Harassment charges against Samuel Kamenetti, 49, and Kristen Kamanetti, 46, both of Philadelphia, are pending in court.

Harassment Physical Contact, 7:22 p.m. June 9, Cogan House Rd., Cogan House Township. Police said Jason Bates, 44, of Williamsport, got into a physical altercation with another male and shoved the victim two separate times. Harassment charges were filed.

Burglary Residential No Force, Between 5 p.m. June 8 and 1 p.m. June 9, Block Mill St., Lewis Township. Police said an unknown suspect gained entry into a victim’s shed and took four small containers of Mercury. Police believe the suspect gained entry through the front door of the shed.

PFA Violation, 10:08 p.m. June 8, Boak Ave., Wolf Township. Police responded to a report of a protection from abuse order violation. Police determined messages were sent to a victim that were in violation of the PFA. Joshua Mosteller, 35, of Muncy, was charged.

Theft All Other, Between 6 p.m. June 7 and 2 a.m. June 8, Park Rd., Watson Township. Police said prescribed medications were stolen from a victim. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Theft of Motor Vehicle, Between 4:30 p.m. June 7 and 7:38 a.m. June 8, Lone Walnut Club Rd., Cummings Township. Police said an unknown suspect stole a green and black colored 1999 Honda Accord. The vehicle was later recovered on Ridge Road.

Harassment Physical Contact, 7:09 p.m. June 5, 2020 at Wells Rd., Limestone Township. Police said Frederick Palmer, 64, of Williamsport, threatened to roll a female victim onto the floor and pummel her. He was charged with harassment.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 3 p.m. June 3 and 9:30 a.m. June 4, 2020 at 1961 Walters Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police said an unknown suspect broke the rear window of a victim’s 2009 Jeep. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Harassment Physical Contact, 1 p.m. June 3, 2020 at State Route 405, Muncy Creek Township. Police said Richard Clark, 38, of Muncy, pushed a female victim multiple times. Harassment charges were filed.

Harassment Physical Contact, 3:12 p.m. June 2, 2020 at 800 block of Snaurytown Rd., Clinton Township. Police said Penny Gentry, 43, and John Gentry, 44, got into a physical altercation. Both were cited with harassment.

Drug Possession, 10:46 a.m. June 2, 2020 at Michael Ave., Wolf Township. Police were dispatched to an address for a domestic disturbance. Upon investigating, they discovered Nikki Williams, 34, of Hughesville, was in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia. Charges are pending.

Warrant Misdemeanor/Felony, 2:21 a.m. June 2, 6th and Park avenues, Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for an inoperable tail lamp. Upon further investigation police found out the driver, Lawrence Lewis, 34, of Philadelphia, was wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for sex offense charges. Lewis was taken into custody and was remanded to Lycoming County Prison on an arrest prior to requisition charge, with $75,000 straight bail issued by District Magistrate Aaron Biichle.

Drug Possession, 1:33 p.m. June 1, 2020 at 1015 N. Loyalsock Ave., Montoursville Borough. Police responded to a welfare check at Walmart. Aaron Brown, 39, of Williamsport, was subsequently arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed.

Drug Possession, 1:25 a.m. June 1, Conrail Railroad and Maynard St., Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for a suspended registration violation. Through further investigation, police found the driver, Shane Whipple, 28, of Williamsport, to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges were filed.

Found Property, 2:38 p.m. May 31, 2020 at Motel 6, 2815 Old Montoursville Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police said housekeeping found a BB gun that was left behind in a hotel room.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 1:30 p.m. May 31 and 10:30 a.m. June 4, 2020, West State Route 973, Mifflin Township. Police received a report of a damaged garage door.

Receiving Stolen Property, 10:45 p.m. May 19, 2020 at W. Edwin and Locust streets, Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle that was determined to be stolen. The vehicle was recovered and the driver, Daquan Fleming, 30, of Philadelphia, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.