Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Warrensville Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police said an unknown suspect damaged the front entrance gate and a trail camera at a property.

Drug Possession, 12:47 a.m. Nov. 8, 260 I-180 East, Williamsport. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Turhan Farmer-Cole, 33, of Philadelphia. Police found Farmer-Cole was in possession of a controlled substance. Charges are pending.

Theft of Motor Vehicle, Between 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 7:30 a.m. Nov. 6, Rivals Sports Bar, 420 River Ave., Loyalsock Township. Police said an unknown suspect stole a victim’s 2009 maroon Dodge Caravan with PA registration number DNW2931. The vehicle was parked in the parking lot of Rivals and was taken during the overnight hours of Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

Missing Person, 9:09 p.m. Nov. 5, Ashler Manor Dr., Muncy Township. Police received a report of two female juveniles who were reported missing from the residence. Further investigation led to them being located in the area of their residence at approximately 11:48 p.m.

Harassment Communication, 12:35 a.m. Nov. 4, Mountain Rd., Upper Fairfield Township. Police received a report regarding the victim receiving harassing phone calls and voicemails. The case remains open pending court.

Criminal Trespass Defiant, 1:53 p.m. Oct. 30, Bloomingrove Road, Loyalsock Township. Police were called for a complaint of a landlord entering a tenant’s residence without proper notice or properly alerting the residents inside. The incident remains under investigation.

Criminal Trespass Defiant, 7:34 p.m. Oct. 29, Little Pine Creek Rd., Pine Township. Police responded to a report of trespassing. Upon further investigation, a suspect was identified. However, the victim did not want police prosecution.

Burglary Residential No Force, Between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Brick Church Rd., Clinton Township. Police said a suspect stole a marine battery from a victim’s barn. The suspect, Barry Sanders, 57, of Hughesville, was located the following day and admitted to taking the battery for scrap metal. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 6 p.m. Oct. 9 and 8 a.m. Oct. 12, Woodlands Bank, 2350 E. Third Street, Loyalsock Township. Police received a report of property damage on Oct. 13. An unknown suspect had damaged a second-floor window on the north side of the building. No one was present at the bank when the damage occurred. A canvas of a nearby apartment complex yielded negative results. PSP is asking the public to contact them if they have information.

Harassment Physical Contact, 7:09 p.m. Oct. 10, 1700 block of Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township. Police said a juvenile girl assaulted another juvenile girl. The victim’s mother declined prosecution.

DUI on View Alcohol, 10:39 p.m. Sept. 17, N. Loyalsock Ave. and Fairview Dr., Montoursville Borough. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Hollie Treese, 37, of Montoursville, for multiple traffic violations. Police conducted a field sobriety test which indicated possible impairment. Upon receiving toxicology results, police filed driving under the influence charges and various traffic summaries at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

DUI on View Drugs, 12:22 a.m. Aug. 23, Rowley Pl., Williamsport. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Levi Johnson, 20, Williamsport for a traffic violation. Johnson was found to be under the influence and in possession of narcotics. Johnson was charged with DUI, possession and summary traffic offenses.

DUI on View Alcohol, 3:10 a.m. Aug. 15, Riverside Dr. and Linden St., South Williamsport Borough. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Danielle Trimble, 31, of Montoursville. Through further investigation, police found Trimble was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

Endangering Welfare of Child, 10:46 p.m. July 24, State Route 87, Fairfield Township. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Sandra Butters, 53, of Williamsport, for several traffic violations. Upon investigation, police found she was driving under the influence. She had a 13-year-old child in the vehicle at the time. Butters was charged with driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child.

Drug Possession, 8:35 p.m. July 24, 237 I-180 West, Loyalsock Township. Police pulled over Adam Ritch, 33, of Unityville, for driving while his license was suspended. During the stop, it was determined Ritch was impaired on a combination of alcohol and other controlled substances. Police said he had a 4- and 5-year-old child in the car with him. Ritch was charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, recklessly endangering children and driving with a suspended license.

DUI on View Drugs, 4:27 p.m. July 22, Sheetz, 260 International Dr., Kelly Township, Union County. Police said Stuart Caruso, 60, of Muncy, was acting erratically at the Sheetz store. Witnesses observed Caruso in his vehicle kicking the dash, pounding the ceiling, and thrashing about for approximately 15 minutes. EMS and police were summoned to the scene. Caruso fled traveling north on Route 15. He was found a short time later at his residence in Lycoming County. Police said he showed signs of impairment. Field sobriety tests indicated a high probability that he was under the influence of a controlled substance other than alcohol. Upon receiving the toxicology report, Caruso was charged with DUI in Union County.

