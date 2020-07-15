Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County:

Lost Property, 10:06 a.m. July 12, Mountainview Dr., Susquehanna Township. Police responded to a location at Mountainview Dr. for a report of a lost PA registration plate KRD7007. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville and reference incident number PA2020-967654.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 9:25 p.m. July 11, Ashler Manor, 276 Ashler Manor Dr., Muncy Township. Police responded to Ashler Manor for a report of a disturbance. A 13-year-old girl was cited for criminal mischief. A black flat screen television was damaged.

Public Drunkenness, 12:35 p.m. July 10, GIANT Market, 1969 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township. Tyler C. Rossi, 25, of Stottville, N.Y., was charged with public drunkenness for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol at the grocery store. Rossi also received a theft charge for stealing a 16-ounce Budweiser Ice can.

Disorderly Conduct, 3:30 p.m. July 9, Loyalsock Community Pool, Northway Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a report of fireworks activity at the pool. A 15-year-old boy was cited for disorderly conduct.

Public Drunkenness, 5:24 a.m. July 9, 1514 Elwood Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive male in Elwood Drive in Loyalsock Township. Police filed a citation to Joseph Gansel, 57, of Williamsport.

Warrant Out of State, 12:47 a.m. July 9, 246 I-180 West, Loyalsock Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, police found one of the passengers, John Taylor, 40, of Northumberland, had an active warrant from Tennessee. Taylor was placed into custody and was charged as a fugitive from justice. He was placed in Lycoming County Prison.

Harassment Physical Contact, 5:43 a.m. July 8, 698 McIntyre Way, Lewis Township. Police were dispatched to an address for a disturbance. Once on the scene, police determined a fight had occurred between two parties. Four individuals were cited: Joseph Moyer, 34, of Mill Hall; Terra Maggs, 33, of Cogan Station; Noah Daniels, 24, of Avis; and Christian Heffner, 24, of Fayetteville, N.C.

Unauthorized use of Motor Vehicle, 2:23 a.m. July 6, Lincoln Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police investigated a crash involving a 17-year-old girl. They determined the girl had used a vehicle without permission from the owner. The girl also was in possession of fraudulent identifications which she had used to purchase tobacco products and alcohol.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 1:14 p.m. July 4, South Route 44, Limestone Township. Police responded to a report of a female painting a vehicle in the parking lot of Dollar General. Upon arrival on the scene, police saw a blue truck with pink paint on its tail gate. The victim and a witness identified a 28-year-old woman of Jersey Shore as being the suspect and told police because of her demeanor they believed she was under the influence. The victim and witness told police the woman drove away in a gray Jeep. Police located her a short time later at her residence and administered standardized field sobriety tests in which she was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Police did not name the woman in their report.

PFA Violation, 11:50 p.m. July 3, Rural Ave., Loyalsock Township. Police investigated an incident involving a violation of a protection from abuse order. Through further investigation, police identified the suspect as Lindsey Soha, 36, of Williamsport. Charges were filed and Soha was taken into custody and arraigned by District Magistrate Jerry C. Lepley.

DUI on View Alcohol, 10:35 p.m. July 2, Washington Blvd. and Elizabeth St., Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for an inoperable fog light. Upon further investigation, police suspected the driver, Brian Twigg, 39, of Montoursville was driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending blood alcohol content results.

Burglary Residential Force, Between 6:30 p.m. June 29 and 3:58 p.m. July 1, 633 Harriman Rd., Franklin Township. Police said a suspect entered a home and ransacked the basement area. The investigation is ongoing.

DUI on View Alcohol, 8:31 p.m. June 27, 1272 E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township. Police responded to a report of an individual acting strange. The individual, Julian Thouvenot, 25, of Hughesville, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was charged with DUI.

Criminal/Simple Trespass, 9:55 a.m. June 27, Brushy Ridge Rd., Fairfield Township. Police said a suspect gained entry into a residence through an unlocked back door. The suspect was confronted by the victim and left upon request without conflict.

Burglary Commercial Force, Between 2 p.m. June 26 and 6:45 a.m. June 29, Route 220 Highway, Wolf Township. Police said an unknown suspect tried to gain entry into an unoccupied job trailer by using a crowbar. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction by unknown means. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville and reference incident number PA2020-903821.

Drug Sale, 9:50 a.m. June 19, Econo Lodge, 2019 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township. Police said a search warrant was executed on Room 213 rented by Russell Smith, 37, of Williamsport. During the search, police found approximately 50 grams of marijuana. Felony charges were filed.

Criminal Mischief, Between 7 p.m. June 12 and 12:48 a.m. June 13, Beaver Lake Rd., Penn Township. Police began investigating a case involving criminal mischief. In the course of the investigation, it was discovered this case may be related to the theft of an older unknown make or model lawn tractor in the area of Horn Hill Road, Wolf Township. This case remains open and under investigation. Anyone with information is aske to contact PSP Montoursville.

Burglary Residential Force, June 4, 5910 S. Route 220 Highway, Woodward Township. Police said an unknown suspect broke into a victim’s shed and stole tools, including a 10-inch table saw and gray 2300 PSI washer. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville and reference incident number PA2020-786946.

Criminal Mischief Agricultural, Between 8 p.m. May 31 and 8 a.m. June 2, 1671 Dr Poust Rd, Penn Township. Police said a suspect damaged a victim’s land when the drove a vehicle onto his farm field. There was slight damage to the land and some possible damage to crops planted. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville and reference incident number PA2020-779938.

DUI Crash Alcohol, 9:19 p.m. May 29, 1966 Biddle Rd., Upper Fairfield Township. Police investigated an all-terrain vehicle crash. The operator, Bruce Ernewein, 56, of Montoursville, sustained minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Williamsport. Police suspect he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Drug Possession, 7:50 p.m. May 19, at state police barracks, 899 Cherry St., Montoursville Borough. Police said Baylen Hairston, 34, of Williamsport, was being remanded to Lycoming County Prison when he admitted to having narcotics on his person. He was charged with drug possession.

Theft of Items from Motor Vehicle, 1 p.m. April 29, State Route 184, Cogan House Township. Police said a female victim’s purse was stolen out of her vehicle sometime between April 28 and April 30. She was in the vicinity of Walmart in Montoursville and Dollar General on Lycoming Creek Road. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville and reference incident number PA2020-603854.

Theft All Other, Between Sept. 1, 2019 and July 2, 2020, 458 Francis Farm Rd., McHenry Township. Police said a suspect stole 275 gallons of kerosene fuel from the property. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.