Lycoming County, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville recently investigated the following incidents:

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 1:45 a.m. Oct. 11, Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township. Police said a 16-year-old boy broke two windows at a victim’s residence. Charges will be filed when cost of repairs are obtained.

Harassment Physical Contact, 7:55 p.m. Oct. 10, Slacks Run Rd., Cascade Township. Police responded to a residence for a welfare check. Upon arrival, it was determined that a fight had occurred and Steven Greene, 31, of Trout Run, had punched a victim in the nose causing minor injury. Harassment charges were filed through the office of District Judge William C. Solomon.

Criminal Mischief, between 5 p.m. Oct. 10 and 7:30 a.m. Oct. 11, Heshbon Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police currently are investigating a report of damage including scratches on both front fenders and both front doors of a vehicle. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, between 10 a.m. Oct. 6 and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Mahaffey Hollow Rd., Woodward Township. Police currently are investigating a report of criminal mischief to the door of a vehicle. An unknown suspect caused approximately $25 of damage to the interior portion of the victim’s rear passenger vehicle door. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction by unknown means. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Criminal Mischief, between 6 p.m. Sept. 27 and 6 p.m. Sept. 28, Windy Ridge Rd., Anthony Township. Police said an unknown suspect used their vehicle to spin their tires in a manner that caused damage in two different locations. The suspect then fled north on Daugherty’s Run Road.

Burglary Residential No Force, 9:50 p.m. Sept. 26, State Route 14, Lewis Township. Police said two unknown suspects wearing all black attempted to break into a vacant building. When confronted by a witness, the suspects fled the scene on foot heading north. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Escape, 3:43 p.m. Sept. 26, Transitional Living Center, 900 W. Third St., Williamsport City. PSP was notified of an alleged escape from TLC. A woman was reported to have left the facility without permission and did not return. Further investigation determined the woman was on probation and parole at the time and the incident was transferred to their department.

Theft All Other, 2:28 p.m. Sept. 21, Four Mile Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a report of Donald Trump signs being taken from a yard.

Criminal Mischief, between 3 p.m. Sept. 20 and 2 p.m. Oct. 10, Flanigan Hill Rd., Cascade Township. Police are currently investigating a vehicle fire that occurred in Cascade Township. The vehicle is an early 2000’s model red Ford F-350 Powerstroke. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

DUI on View Drugs, 9:55 p.m. Sept. 19, 600 block of Herdic Street, Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. The driver, Brenda Dunham Eddins, 24, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

DUI on View Alcohol, 11:26 p.m. Sept. 18, Campbell and W. Edwin streets, Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. The driver, Tearannie Pittenger, 29, Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Drug Possession, 10:16 p.m. Sept. 18, River and Hadtner Ave., Loyalsock Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. Further investigation indicated the driver, Eric Fox, 53, of Williamsport, was driving under the influence and the rear passenger, Noah Watts-Fox, 28, of Williamsport, was in possession of controlled substances. Another rear seat passenger was wanted by Philadelphia Police on an active warrant for fleeing and eluding a police officer. Fox and Watts-Fox were charged through District Judge Gary A. Whiteman’s office. The individual wanted on an active warrant was apprehended and placed in Lycoming County Prison.

DUI on View Drugs, 8:57 p.m. Sept. 18, High St. and Rural Ave., Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver, Matthew Miller, 29, of Cogan Station, was under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges were filed.

Theft All Other, between Sept. 18 and Oct. 2, Fredna Ave., Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a report of a bicycle theft. An unknown suspect stole an individual’s bicycle from his front yard and left another bicycle in its place. The stolen bicycle is a Genesis, black and red in color. The bicycle the suspect left is a gray, red and black Roadmaster with a purple and black seat. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Theft All Other, between Sept. 7 and Sept. 15, Riverview Dr., Susquehanna Township. Police are investigating a theft from a victim’s Eppi card account. An unknown suspect gained access to the victim’s card information and made multiple transactions.

DUI on View Alcohol, 11:30 p.m. Sept. 5, Campbell St. and Maynard Alley, Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation and found the driver, Jennifer McCain, 45, of Williamsport, was under the influence. Charges were filed.

Drug Possession, 8:14 p.m. Sept. 5, Pearson Ave. and Sheridan St., Loyalsock Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. Through further investigation, they determined the driver Sandra Lander, 52, of Montoursville, was under the influence of controlled substances and was in possession of medical marijuana without proper documentation. Charges were filed at the office of District Magistrate Gary A. Whiteman.

Theft Disposition of Funds, 5:20 p.m. Sept. 5, Fredna Ave., Loyalsock Township. Police started investigating fraudulent withdrawals made by a hotel in New Jersey. A total of $340.48 was taken out of a victim’s account.

Endangering Welfare of a Child, 4 p.m. Aug. 30, Upper Fairfield Township. Police said the victim’s father accused him of putting eye drops in his drink to get him sick.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between Aug. 30 and Oct. 2, Mahaffey Hollow Rd., Woodward Township. Police responded to a residence regarding damage to a boat and stolen car keys. The case remains open.

Theft All Other, 6 a.m. Aug. 22, Sheetz, Westminster Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police said an unknown male used a washed bill at the store. The victim is out $100.

Burglary Residential No Force, 4 p.m. Aug. 10, Second Street, Montgomery Borough. Police said a suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans entered the front door of a residence and exited out the rear. The victim was on vacation during this time. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Theft of Items from Motor Vehicle, 8 a.m. Aug. 7, Daugherty Runs Road, Woodward Township. Police said a victim’s prescription medication was taken from the interior of her vehicle. She was working in the Sullivan County area doing yard maintenance and commercial cleaning. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.