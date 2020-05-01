Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County:

Theft of Items from a Motor Vehicle, 3:34 p.m. April 27, 2020 at 240 N. Main St., Clinton Township. Police investigated a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. A suspect took a brown wallet/clutch with gold clasp with $40 cash in it. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

DUI on View Drugs, 8:13 p.m. April 26, 2020 at Hadley and Park streets, Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. Upon investigation, it was determined the driver, Anadiyah Bennett, 20, of Williamsport, was driving under the influence. Bennett was taken for a legal blood draw.

Loitering and Prowling at Night, 12:29 a.m. April 24, 2020 at Cemetery Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a report of a black male loitering or prowling in the area of a victim’s residence. When confronted by the witness, the unknown suspect fled the scene on foot heading northwest. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Drug Possession, 4:01 p.m. April 23, 2020 at 219 I-180 East, Montoursville Borough. Police pulled over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver, Jonathan Morgan, 32, of Hughesville, was driving under the influence. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted to which yielded drug possession.

DUI on View Alcohol, 9:33 p.m. April 22, 2020 at Baker and Diamond St., Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle due to the operator driving on a suspended license. Further investigation indicated the operator, Michelle Szuhaj, 42, of Williamsport, was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.

Drug Possession, 8:28 p.m. April 22, 2020 at Memorial and 3rd Ave., Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver, Maranda Jacobs, 30, of Hughesville, was driving under the influence. A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded drug possession.

Harassment Physical Contact, 12:10 a.m. April 22, 2020 at Nisbet Terrace, 51 Nisbet Terrace, Susquehanna Township. Police responded to a report of harassment. Upon arrival, police determined that a male juvenile made threatening remarks to a female victim. The juvenile was charged.

DUI on View Drugs, 11:17 a.m. April 19, 2020 at Cemetery Rd. and Cemetery St., Loyalsock Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver, John Geasey, 63, of Williamsport, was driving under the influence. Geasey was taken for a legal blood draw.

Harassment Physical Contact, 11 a.m. April 19, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services, 300 Leader Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police were notified of a physical assault that occurred at the facility. Upon investigation, police determined the 73-year-old male resident grabbed and shoved a female employee. Charges were filed against the resident.

Drug Possession, 12:01 p.m. April 19, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center, 2140 Warrensville Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a call at Valley View. A staff member was found to be in possession of various intoxicating substances and correlating drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed.

Drug Possession, 12:21 p.m. April 18, 2020 at Randall Circle and Hazel Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. They determined the driver, Shannon Angle, 25, of Trout Run, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. Charges are pending.

Theft All Other, Between April 18 and 20, 2020 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township. Police said Jamie Weaver, 33, of Linden, stole three checks from a victim’s residence and forged the victim’s name on the checks. Weaver then had two other parties cash and attempt to cash the checks. Police said Weaver admitted to taking the checks. Charges were filed.

Theft All Other, Between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. April 17, 2020 at 2457 State Route 654, Susquehanna Township. Police said a piece of construction equipment was stolen from a property. The equipment is described as a Van Mark II green paint on aluminum frame 10’ siding break. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Thompson at PSP Montoursville.

Scattering Rubbish, Between 10:30 a.m. April 5 and 8:52 a.m. April 6, 2020 at Sugar Camp Rd. and Chaapel Mountain Rd., Eldred Township. Police said an unknown suspect disposed of multiple automobile tires and garbage bags containing plastic bottles.

Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property, Between 4:15 and 4:50 p.m. April 3, 2020 at Weis Markets, 1272 E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township. Police received a report of a stolen wallet. The victim left her wallet in the basket of a shopping cart. Another customer subsequently removed the wallet from the shopping cart and left the store with the wallet.

Harassment Threaten Physical Contact, 8:17 a.m. March 30, 2020 at Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township. Police said Brittany Weaver, 29, of Williamsport, threatened to punch a female victim in the face outside of the victim’s residence. Weaver was cited for harassment.

Burglary Residential No Force, Between 2 p.m. March 30 and 3 p.m. March 31, 2020 at Kehrer Hill Rd., Upper Fairfield Township. Police said Stephanie Mann, 27, of Montoursville, and Logan Klock, 20, of Unityville, entered a vacant residence and stole items from the basement. The items were recovered and Mann and Klock were both arraigned on burglary charges. Both were committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000.

Theft from Building, Between March 15 and April 5, 2020 at 22 Johnson Dr., Susquehanna Township. Police said an unknown suspect stole a lawnmower from a building. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Theft All Other, Between Nov. 29, 2019 and April 15, 2020 at Grandview Dr., Clinton Township. Police responded to a report of a theft. Items stole included firearms worth a total of $1,650.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.