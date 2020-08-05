Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County:

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 12 p.m. and 7:26 p.m. Aug. 1, Four Mile Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a residence for a report of criminal mischief. An unknown suspect damaged a Sklz brand baseball net, and then fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 8:13 a.m. July 30, 9369 Rose Valley Rd., Gamble Township. Police were contacted about eggs being thrown at a residence. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Theft by Deception ID Theft, 12:50 p.m. July 28, Northway Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police said an unknown suspect used a victim’s identity to open a cell phone account. PSP Montoursville is investigating.

Harassment Physical Contact, Between 1 and 1:59 a.m. July 25, Little Pine Creek Rd., Cummings Township. Police responded to a report of an altercation in which Warren Potts, 26, of Williamsport, allegedly threw a full beer can at a female victim and then shoved her by the throat with two open hands. Charges were filed.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 11:30 a.m. July 24, Sheetz, 45 Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy Creek Township. Police investigated a report of retail theft that occurred at Sheetz. The retail theft was not reported until July 28. After investigating, police charged Christopher Wachter, 41, of Hughesville, with summary retail theft.

Drug Possession, 1:27 a.m. July 23, Northway Rd. and Four Mile Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police pulled over a vehicle. The driver, Shaquan Taylor, 20, of Williamsport, consented to a search of the vehicle resulting in the location of drug paraphernalia. Taylor was taken into custody on an active bench warrant. During transport, Taylor told police there was a small amount of marijuana in his underwear, according to police. Charges were filed.

Receiving Stolen Property, Between 8 a.m. July 22 and 3:12 p.m. July 28, Chadlee Dr., Armstrong Township. Police said an unknown suspect stole a speaker from a victim’s residence. The alleged suspect was identified and was found to be in possession of the stolen speaker. Charges were filed.

DUI on View Alcohol, 5:29 p.m. July 21, 2042 State Route 405, Muncy Creek Township. Police were dispatched for a report of an erratic driver. Upon investigation, it was determined the driver, Jody Hess, 51, of Muncy, was driving under the influence. Charges are pending toxicology report.

Theft/Crime by Deception, 3:30 p.m. July 18, Lincoln Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police said an unknown suspect contacted a victim by phone and impersonated a sheriff. The suspect convinced the victim she owed the sheriff’s office $950. The victim communicated a MoneyPak pin number valued at $950 to the suspect. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

DUI on View Alcohol, 9:26 p.m. July 17, W. Fourth and E. Fourth streets, Williamsport City. Police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. During the course of the investigation, police determined the driver, Kevin Huther, 56, of Williamsport, was under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.

Drug Possession, 8:27 p.m. July 17, 210 I-180 West, Fairfield Township. Police conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation led to two people being found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and THC wax: Jordan Stump, 18, of Roaring Spring, Pa., and Noah Fox-Carr, 25, of Dauphin. Charges were filed against both men.

Indecent Exposure, 1:20 p.m. July 16, Weis Markets, E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township. Police received a phone call from a victim regarding an indecent exposure that occurred at Weis Markets. The investigation remains open.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 10:57 p.m. July 7, Sheetz, 45 Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy Creek Township. Police investigated a reported retail theft. Video surveillance showed two white males entering the southeast entrance of the store. One of the males stole two bottles of Bootlegger alcoholic beverages. Both men then exited through the store’s southeast entrance and returned to a silver colored sedan. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville and reference incident number PA2020-947782.

DUI on View Alcohol, 2:13 a.m. July 2, 252 I-180 West, Loyalsock Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. Upon further investigation, police determined the driver, Dustin Sander, 22, of Williamsport, to be under the influence of alcohol.

DUI on View Alcohol, 1:21 a.m. June 21, Rakestraw Rd., Fairfield Township. Police said Michael Pfleegor, 34, of Salladasburg, drove his vehicle onto a victim’s property. Pfleegor was found to be under the influence of alcohol and charged were filed upon receipt of his blood alcohol content results.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.