Montoursville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County:

Public Drunkenness, 9:29 p.m. Dec. 31, 2020 at 2440 Lycoming Creek Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police and Old Lycoming Township Police Department were dispatched for a report of an intoxicated male. Ian Wertz, 42, of Williamsport, was later taken to the hospital and cited for public drunkenness.

Harassment Physical Contact, 7:16 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020 at 140 Mill St., Lewis Township. Police investigated a physical altercation that occurred at a residence. After further investigation, police charged William Berrier, 60, and Walter Frey, 59, both of Trout Run, with summary harassment.

Overdose, 3:53 p.m. Dec. 29, 2020 at Mill St., Lewis Township. Police responded to an overdose incident. The victim had overdosed on Percocet, according to state police. The victim received aid and refused transportation from Loyalsock EMS.

Assault Bodily Injury No Weapon, 6:46 p.m. Dec. 24, 2020 at 6700 block of S. Route 220 Highway, Woodward Township. Police said William Shearer, 28, of Lock Haven, struck a male victim multiple times in the face with a closed fist causing a laceration and swelling. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jerry C. Lepley.

Theft by Deception Credit/ATM Card, 2:32 a.m. Dec. 23, 2020 at E. Third St., Loyalsock Township. Police responded to an incident regarding fraudulent transactions on a victim’s bank statement. Upon further investigation, it was found that the victim received a phone call from an unknown individual stating they were from Google and needed to verify his business account. The victim gave the unknown individual his credit card number over the phone. PSP urges the public never to give out personal information via telephone.

Disorderly Conduct, 8:02 p.m. Dec. 19, 2020 at Econo Lodge, 2019 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township. Police said Paige Plummer, 20, of Milton, engaged in a fight in the hotel parking lot. She was cited for disorderly conduct.

Theft All Other, 5:46 p.m. Dec. 19, 2020 at Upper Powys Rd., Lewis Township. Police said a suspect attempted to use a company card from Earth Works to purchase items at Best Buy. The attempted purchase was for $529.99. PSP Montoursville is investigating.

Theft from Building, Between 12 a.m. Dec. 19 and 12:51 p.m. Dec. 26, 2020, at 250 Pepper St. Muncy Creek Township. Police received a report of a theft of a Playstation 4 video game console. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville.

Harassment Physical Contact, 6:17 p.m. Dec. 17, 2020 at State Route 442, Muncy Creek Township. Police responded to a domestic disturbance. Tyler Shannon, 19, of Muncy, was cited for harassment.

Theft All Other, Between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2020 at Bloomingrove Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police said a victim reported two firearms were stolen from their residence. The investigation is ongoing.

Cruelty to Animals, 10:20 a.m. Dec. 15, 2020 at 1975 Walters Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police investigated an incident in which a neighbor took a woman’s cat’s and dropped it off at a location five miles from its home.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.