Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County:

Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property, Between 7:13 and 7:51 a.m. May 21, Sheetz, 330 Westminster Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police said a victim misplaced his wallet which he later found with its contents missing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 1:30 and 6:44 a.m. May 20, 2717 Lycoming Creek Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police said an unknown suspect perforated four tires on a victim’s vehicle which was parked in a driveway. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville and reference incident number PA2021-672295.

Theft All Other, May 16, 2115 Sheridan St., Loyalsock Township. Police said a bicycle was stolen from a property. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Theft All Other, 9:58 p.m. May 14, Joe's Run Rd., Mifflin Township. Police are investigating a report of fraudulent activity on an individual’s debit card. $500 was charged to the debit card for a resort and $63.40 was charged at a restaurant.

Harassment Physical Contact, 11:08 a.m. May 12, East Third St. and Northway Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police were notified of a physical altercation between two people on the Faxon off-ramp of Interstate 180. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Harassment Physical Contact, 10:23 a.m. May 12, Hays Lane, Loyalsock Township. Police responded to a reported neighbor dispute. It was determined William Perez, 68, pushed a victim and struck him in the face. Perez was cited with harassment.

Lost/Missing Firearm, 8 p.m. May 8, 37 Myers Rd., Lewis Township. Police said a Kansas City, KS P-09 urban gray frame/black slide suppressor ready barrel firearm was lost in Lewis Township.

Criminal Mischief Agricultural, Between 10:45 and 11:15 p.m. May 7, 321 Marcellus Dr., Muncy Creek Township. Police said two unknown vehicles entered a planted field, did donuts and then left the scene. This caused $1,000 worth of damage to the corn field. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Theft from Building, April 16, Liberty Lodge, 2021 East Third St., Loyalsock Township. Police said a victim stayed at the lodge the weekend of April 16 and 17 and lost a cell phone and $50 cash.

Cruelty to Animals, 10 p.m. April 11, Lower Bodines Rd., Lewis Township. Police said Tyler Whyte shot a neighbor’s dog when he had mistaken it for a coyote. The dog had to be put to sleep. Charges are pending.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.