Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville investigated a number of recent incidents in Lycoming County including theft of political signs, bike theft, and even theft of a wallet from a hospital break room.

Theft All Other, Between 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and 7:26 a.m. Aug. 31, Lincoln Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police are investigating an incident involving the theft of several Trump/Pence and Fred Keller yard signs. The signs were stolen from the front yard of the residence.

Theft of Motor Vehicle, Between 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 11 a.m. Aug. 29, State Route 54, Armstrong Township. Police responded to a report of a stolen all-terrain vehicle. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Disorderly Conduct, 8:12 a.m. Aug. 25, Fredna Ave., Clinton Township. Police responded to a call for assistance from Clinton Township Fire and EMS. Upon arrival, police found Christopher Deitrich, 19, of Montgomery, being observably disruptive and repeated aggressive behavior for no reason after repeated warnings and orders to stop. Deitrich was taken into custody and arraigned in front of District Magistrate Jon E. Kemp. Dietrich was remanded to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Harassment Physical Contact, 2:45 p.m. Aug. 26, Bruner St., Muncy Borough. Police responded to a disturbance. During the investigation, police discovered the victim was struck in the nose by Robert Burke, 63, Muncy. Burke was issued a summons through the office of District Magistrate Jon E. Kemp.

DUI on View Alcohol, 10:10 p.m. Aug. 24, W. Southern Ave. and S. Maynard St., South Williamsport Borough. Police pulled over a vehicle. Further investigation led to the driver, Robert Fries, 64, of Bloomsburg, being arrested for driving under the influence.

Drug Possession, 9:55 p.m. Aug. 24, Route 405 Highway and Mohawk Dr., Wolf Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, Jeri Shoemaker, 40, of Hughesville, was charged with DUI and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Strangulation, 11:09 p.m. Aug. 22, Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township. Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon further investigation, Wesley Lebegern, 24, of Linden, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment through the office of District Magistrate Jerry C. Lepley.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 8:48 p.m. Aug. 22, Econo Lodge, 2019 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township. Police said an unidentified male punched a hole through a doorway window on the premises of the hotel. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Theft All Other, Between 5 and 6:08 p.m. Aug. 22, Loyalsock Community Pool, Northway Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police are investigating the theft of a blue and black Huffy full-suspension mountain bike and an unknown make black and gray mountain bike. The bikes were stolen from the pool complex. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Harassment Physical Contact, 4:33 p.m. Aug. 21, 150 Mill St., Lewis Township. Police said Codi Palmer, 23, of Linden, grabbed a 16-year-old victim twice while in an argument. Palmer was cited for harassment.

Theft All Other, 1:24 p.m. Aug. 21, Weis Markets, 1272 E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township. Police said an unknown suspect stole a woman’s purse. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 11:30 a.m. and 6:10 p.m. Aug. 17, Park Pl., Muncy Creek Township. Police began investigating an incident involving damage to the front bumper of a vehicle parked on Park Pl. The damage resulted in a small hole in the bumper. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 2 and 11 a.m. Aug. 16, Hazel Dr. and Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township. Police said an unknown suspect vandalized a vehicle by throwing a rock through the rear window and deflated two front tires. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Harassment Physical Contact, 1:06 p.m. Aug. 15, Happy Acres Campground, Little Pine Creek Rd., Cummings Township. Police were dispatched to a disturbance at the campground. Upon further investigation, Jack Scampone, 52, of Muncy, was cited for harassment.

Harassment Threaten Physical Contact, 11:58 a.m. Aug. 15, Trout Run Park, Lycoming Creek Rd., Lewis Township. Police were dispatched to a disturbance at the park. Upon further investigation, Phillip Cook, 54, of Elmira, N.Y., was cited for harassment.

Drug Possession, 3:18 p.m. Aug. 13, 1118 Log Cabin Rd., Jordan Township. Police responded to a call for an unwanted man at a residence. Upon arrival, police discovered Stephen McHenry, 61, of Benton, lying in the yard next to his vehicle. Upon further investigation, McHenry was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Theft/Crime by Deception, Between 9 a.m. Aug. 10 and 11 a.m. Aug. 13, Lycoming Creek Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police said a victim was scammed out of $2,400 while attempting to apply for a personal loan. The victim was contacted via email by a company called Eagle Financial Services, saying she was approved for $8,000 which turned out to be a scam.

Drug Possession, 10:53 a.m. Aug. 10, I-180 E and Warrensville Rd., Loyalsock Township. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Police found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside. Charles Anderson, 42, of Donora, was charged through the office of District Magistrate Gary A. Whiteman.

Theft All Other, 1:26 p.m. Aug. 8, UPMC-Muncy, 215 E. Water St., Muncy Creek Township. Police responded to the hospital for a report of a theft that occurred between 2:20 and 11:15 p.m. Aug. 5. A victim’s wallet and its contents were stolen from a break room within the hospital. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville.

Drug Possession, 1:25 a.m. Aug. 8, Wildwood Blvd. and Mount Carmel St., Williamsport City. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. The driver, Noah Watts-Fox, 28, of Williamsport, was subsequently arrested for DUI and possession of approximately 100 bags of suspected heroin.

Theft by Deception Credit//ATM Card, 6:20 p.m. Aug. 7, 1300 block of Country Club Dr., Loyalsock Township. Police said the victims reported multiple withdraws were made from their bank accounts between Aug. 6 and 7. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.