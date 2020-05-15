Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Union, and Montour counties:

Theft, Between May 9 and 11, 2020 at Apple Tree Storage, 300 Polly Pine Rd., Hartleton Borough, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect stole a 2005 single axle Bri-Mar dump trailer. Trooper Kyle Drick is investigating.

Theft by Deception Credit/ATM Card, 9:05 p.m. May 7, 2020 at Arrowhead Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County. Police said a victim was scammed into buying $800 of eBay prepaid cards to which the suspect gained access. Trooper Colton Killion is investigating.

Found Property, 9:18 a.m. May 7, 2020 at Main St./Firehouse Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. A men’s mountain bike was found in the area of Warrior Run Manor located at 1105 Main St., Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Contact PSP Milton to describe bicycle and verify ownership.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 3:10 p.m. May 5, 2020 at 1208 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect tampered with the ignition switch of a victim’s 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck and caused $300 of damage. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

Burglary Residential No Force, 7:34 p.m. May 4, 2020 at Super 8, 35 Sheraton Rd., Valley Township, Montour County. Police said an unknown suspect stole numerous items from a hotel room including a Nintendo Switch, green Android tablet, Tracfone and $50 cash.

Harassment Physical Contact, 10:45 a.m. May 4, 2020 at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Dr., Mahoning Township, Montour County. Police said a physical altercation took place between two patients. One patient assaulted the other by repeatedly striking them with a closed fist.

Firearm Found or Surrendered, 12:50 p.m. May 3, 2020 at White Deer Pike/White Deer Creek Rd., West Buffalo Township, Union County. Police said a Black Valley Arms muzzleloader was found and turned into PSP Milton barracks. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 6:45 p.m. May 1, 2020 at 212 Main St., Turbotville Borough, Northumberland County. Police said Dawud Wright, 29, of New Columbia, damaged the door to a victim’s residence. He was charged with criminal mischief.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 6:56 p.m. April 26, 2020 at 12 Walnut St., Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police said unknown suspects tossed eggs at a residence. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

Theft from Building, 2 a.m. April 22, 2020 at Laundry Room of Milton, 5100 State Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police investigated an incident in which an unknown suspect stole a cream-colored comforter valued at $250.

DUI Crash Drugs, 6:45 a.m. April 18, 2020 at 17000 U.S. Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County. Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash. Jared Blair, 39, of Williamsport, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Charges were filed.

DUI Crash Alcohol, 10:46 p.m. April 10, 2020 at Dyer Rd., White Deer Township, Union County. Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival on the scene, the driver, James Gauger, 46, of New Columbia, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and charges are being filed.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.