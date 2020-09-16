Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Union and Montour counties:

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 4:44 p.m. Sept. 13, 405 Johnson Mill Rd., Buffalo Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of a PennDOT sign that had been vandalized. The sign had racial slurs spray painted on it. PennDOT was notified to clean/replace the sign, to which they immediately responded and removed the slurs off the sign. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 10 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 337 Interstate Rd., White Deer Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect smashed a residence’s window. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 4:16 p.m. Sept. 12, Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police said a suspect took items with paying for them. PSP is investigating.

Drug Possession, 11 a.m. Sept. 11, Russell Rd., Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police said a strong odor of marijuana was emanating from a residence. A search of the residence was conducted. Police located medical marijuana which the owner of the residence was permitted to possess since they have a medical marijuana card.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 3:25 p.m. Sept. 10, 317 Vine St., New Berlin Borough, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect damaged a political sign at a residence.

Burglary Residential No Force, 8:55 p.m. Sept. 9, Interstate Ave., White Deer Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect entered an unlocked mobile home and took a mini refrigerator, window and a toilet.

Drug Possession, 8:28 a.m. Sept. 6, 2128 I-80 West, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police were running a stationery patrol on I-80 and pulled over a vehicle for speeding. The driver, Jephney Dorce, 31, of Woodbridge, N.J., was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed.

Warrant, 4:09 p.m. Sept. 4, Silvermoon Lane, Kelly Township, Union County. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Paul McClintock, 42, of Dewart. He was driving under the influence on a suspended license and had three prior convictions, according to police. McClintock also was wanted for failure to appear at a court hearing and was immediately jailed based on that warrant. DUI charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Burglary Residential No Force, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, 1204 Walnut Acres Rd., Center Township, Snyder County. Police said suspects were seen burglarizing a cabin in Center Township, Snyder County.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 3 p.m. Aug. 31, Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police said Heather Reichner, 21, and Emily Wywadis, 24, both of Lewisburg, stole various items from Walmart. Charges were filed at District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe’s office.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 1:19 p.m. Aug. 31, 292 Red Roof Rd., Valley Township, Montour County. Police said a suspect damaged a man’s camper.

Harassment Physical Contact, 7:23 p.m. Aug. 29, 7800 State Highway 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police said Gerald Sakers III, 28, of Milton, harassed three people and damaged property. He was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.

PFA Violation, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Pepper Hills Dr., Cooper Township, Montour County. Police responded to a report of a protection from abuse order violation. Police determined Megan Tucci, 34, of Danville, violated a PFA and an arrest warrant was applied for. Tucci was taken into custody and arraigned on Aug. 30.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 11:18 p.m. Aug. 26, 1711 Pine Bark Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect damaged a window air conditioner unit.

Drug Possession, 11:04 p.m. Aug. 25, 35 Sheraton Rd., Valley Township, Montour County. Police responded to a disturbance. Drugs and several items of paraphernalia were seized from Brandon Roush, 26, of Shamokin; Christian Krych, 25, of Shamokin; and Jeffrey Miller, 49, of Ashland. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder.

Receiving Stolen Property, 8:57 p.m. Aug. 25, 854 Mahoning St., Turbot Township, Northumberland County. PSP Milton and members of the Milton Borough Police Department served a warrant on Andrew Barner, 36, of Milroy, at Turkey Hill located at 854 Mahoning St. in Turbot Township. Upon apprehending Barner, police discovered he had a stolen handgun loaded with one live round in the chamber and eight additional live rounds in the magazine. The firearm had been stolen out of Mifflinburg Borough. Barner is not to possess firearms due to his criminal history. Police also found Barner to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed.

DUI on View Alcohol, 1:54 a.m. Aug. 22, Westbranch Highway and Kelly Square, Kelly Township, Union County. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Trista Fite, 35, of Ickesburg, Pa. Police determined Fite was under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.

Endangering Welfare of Child, 11:08 p.m. Aug. 15, State Route 405 and Weisner Lane, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver, Lukas Evans, 36, of Centre Hall, was under the influence of alcoholic beverages and showed indicators of being impaired. Evans had a four-year-old child as a passenger, police said. He was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges of endangering the welfare of a child, DUI and traffic related offenses were filed.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.