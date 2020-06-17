Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Union, and Montour counties:

Found Drugs, 12:29 p.m. June 12, 2020 at 745 White Springs Rd., Limestone Township, Union County. Police said 10 hypodermic needles were found wrapped in aluminum foil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton.

Theft All Other, 4:42 a.m. June 12, 2020 at Original Italian Pizza, 165 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of stolen used cooking oil. The suspects are unknown at this time. The suspects drove a white box van to the scene and siphoned the used cooking oil into an unknown container in the van. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

Theft of Motor Vehicle, Between 1 p.m. June 11 and 10 a.m. June 13, 2020 at Millmont Rd., south of Orchard Rd., Hartleton Borough, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect stole an 8.5’ by 20’ 2004 Belmont twin axle flatbed trailer from a property. The trailer is described as black with a wood floor, white wagon spoke wheels with PA registration XJZ0946. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

Theft of Motor Vehicle, Between 9 p.m. June 11 and 7:44 a.m. June 12, 2020 at Buffalo Rd., West Buffalo Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Police said the suspect was known and the vehicle was recovered. Police said the victim refused to cooperate for prosecution.

Theft by Deception Impersonation, 1 p.m. June 9, 2020 at 90 Weavers Lane, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police said an unknown suspect attempted to represent themselves at T-Ross Brothers Construction and change bank payment locations to a PNC bank account.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 6 p.m. June 7, 2020 at 402 Century Village, Buffalo Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect used an unknown object to scratch paint off several vehicles.

Theft All Other, 5:30 p.m. June 7, 2020 at Showroom Shine, 1980 State Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police said a white male and white female came into the business and stole a sign. While at the business, the male and female were pictured throwing the sign to the ground and causing damage to it. The male then went back into his vehicle and drove away with the sign. The vehicles at the scene are described as a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer and a dark colored Chrysler PT Cruiser. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 4 a.m. June 7, 2020 at State Route 304, Union Township, Union County. Police said a victim’s vehicle windshield was broken by a known suspect. The victim refused to prosecute.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 10 a.m. June 7 and 4:45 p.m. June 8, 2020 at 315 Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County. Police said someone caused damage to the rear window of a 2005 blue Dodge Caravan. Anyone with information should contact PSP Milton.

Harassment/Physical Contact, 8 p.m. June 4, 2020 at Cashner Rd., Liberty Township, Montour County. Police said Bruce B. Cashner, 32, of Danville, shoved a victim several times, including shoving the victim to the floor and attempted to block the victim from leaving the residence.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 3:25 p.m. June 4, 2020 at Danville State Hospital, 200 Hospital Dr., Mahoning Township, Montour County. Police said Samuel Jones, 25, of Danville, damaged glass and ceiling tiles valued at approximately $850.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 1:57 p.m. June 4, 2020 at Lewisburg Antiques, 105 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police said Edward Bresnock, 60, of Cogan Station, entered the antiques store and stole 12 peace dollars from a display, valued at $264.

Drug Possession, 3:01 a.m. June 4, 2020 at 9280 State Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police took Michael Raup, 32, of Allenwood, into custody based on an active warrant. Police found methamphetamine and LSD on his person. Charges were filed and Raup was transported to Northumberland County Prison.

Harassment Physical Contact, 11:39 p.m. June 3, 2020 at 9280 State Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police said both Tiffany Poeth, 33, of Sunbury, and Angela Stock, 34, of Watsontown, were involved in a physical altercation. Both were charged.

Theft/Crime by Deception, Between 9 a.m. June 3 and 4 p.m. June 4, 2020 at Crawford Rd., Derry Township, Montour County. Police said an unknown suspect tried to scam a victim out of $2,400 by trying to sell a truck online.

Theft, 11:58 a.m. June 2, 2020 at RiverWoods, 15 Ridgecrest Dr., Kelly Township. Police said the theft of money from a residence was reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 7:21 a.m. June 2, 2020 at White Deer Ave., White Deer Township, Union County. Police said a victim reported an unknown suspect slashed two tires on his vehicle.

Theft All other, Between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 1, 2020 at Hillside Dr. and Steffens Rd., Derry Township, Montour County. Police said an unknown suspect took a “Road Closed” sign and its base from a construction site. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton and reference incident number 20-776927.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, at 1 a.m. May 30, 2020 at Foresman Circle, White Deer Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of a criminal mischief incident. A victim’s vehicle tires were damaged. The suspect is known, but police said further investigation resulted in a potential civil resolution.

Criminal/Simple Trespass, at 6:20 p.m. May 29, 2020 at Walmart, 20 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police said Jennifer Kuhns, 41, of Penns Creek, entered Walmart after she had been notified that she was prohibited from going into the store due to prior misconduct. She was cited for simple trespassing.

DUI Crash Drugs, 4:51 p.m. May 29, 2020 at Buffalo and Centennial roads, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival on the scene, police determined one of the vehicles was illegally parked in the roadway and the other vehicle was unable to avoid and rear ended it. Police then determined both drivers were under the influence of controlled substances. Charges against Terry Wise, 29, of Lewisburg, and Ashley Hodowanes, 29, of Middleburg, are pending upon blood test results.

Theft All Other, 2:19 p.m. May 29, 2020 at 150 River Dr., Cooper Township, Montour County. Police said an unknown suspect entered a riverside campsite between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on May 29 and stole a toolkit from a victim. After several interviews, it was determined the suspect could not be identified nor did anyone see the suspect on the campsite.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 2:08 p.m. May 28, 2020 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police said Colton Williams, 30, of Selinsgrove, altered a barcode and product label for an electrical trailer adapter. He was detained by Walmart’s loss prevention officers until police arrived. Misdemeanor charges were filed.

Drug Possession, 8:38 a.m. May 28, 2020 at Main St., Turbotville Borough, Northumberland County. Police said a trooper was on routine patrol when he observed Lee M. Peterman, 42, of Turbotville, operating a motorcycle. Peterman had an active warrant. Upon taking Peterman into custody, police discovered he was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges were filed.

DUI on View Alcohol, 12:58 a.m. May 24, 2020 at Fort Titzell and Moores School roads, Kelly Township. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Brock Rishel, 18, of Mifflinburg for traffic violations. Rishel appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Police administered standardized field sobriety tests on Rishel and he displayed signs of impairment. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Charges were filed.

Burglary, Between May 23 and May 24, 2020 at Everitt Lane, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police responded to a report of a suspicious person. Police investigated and found Terrance Biccum, 52, of Mount Carmel, was in possession of multiple firearms, jewelry, and other miscellaneous items. The police also discovered Biccum had burglarized a residence at the 100 block of Everitt Lane. Charges were filed and Biccum was remanded to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 straight bail.

DUI on View Drugs, 11:32 p.m. May 20, 2020 at State Route 44 and Whitmoyer Rd., Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Bobby Colon, 42, of Shamokin, for a traffic violation. Colon was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, and also was under the influence of a controlled substance. A standardized field sobriety test was administered. Colon was placed under arrest for DUI and possession. Charges were filed.

Harassment Physical Contact, 6:20 p.m. May 18, 2020 at Danville State Hospital, 200 Hospital Dr., Mahoning Township, Montour County. Police said Samuel Jones, 25, of Danville, struck a victim in the face.

DUI Crash Alcohol, 5:53 p.m. May 16, 2020 at State Route 405/T607 Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police said motorcyclist Richard Shoemaker, 42, of Milton, was involved in a crash. He was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Police administered standardized field sobriety tests to Shoemaker and he was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI. Dui and traffic related charges were filed.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 3:30 a.m. May 14, 2020 at Sunoco, 16862 U.S. Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County. Police said a suspect took two Rice Krispie treats from the store without paying. Trooper Colton Killion is investigating.

Theft All Other, 7 p.m. April 26, 2020 at Sunoco, 600 New Columbia Rd., White Deer Township, Union County. Police said various plumbing related items were stolen from a known victim at the Sunoco gas station by a known actor.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.