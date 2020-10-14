Milton, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Union and Montour counties:

Theft by Deception, 3:57 p.m. Oct. 7, Mooresburg Rd., Liberty Township. Police said a victim reported $1,500 was stolen from her bank account after an unknown suspect remotely accessed her computer through the internet and acquired her personal and financial account information. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton.

DUI on View Drugs, 7:18 p.m. Oct. 6, Crossroads Dr. and Fort Titzell Rd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Brandi Wertz, 33, of Mifflinburg, they determined signs of impairment. Wertz was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges were filed.

Drug Possession, 12:34 a.m. Oct. 5, 2226 I-80 West, Valley Township, Montour County. Police pulled over a vehicle for a speeding violation. The driver, David Beacher, 37, of Stroudsburg, was determined to be under the influence of drugs and was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood draw. Charges are pending results.

Theft from Building, 9:45 p.m. Oct. 4, Flying J, 1460 N. Ridge Rd., Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police said a suspect took $2,100 from the safe. PSP Milton is investigating.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 5 p.m. Oct. 4, Interstate Ave., White Deer Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect damaged a copper gas line connecting to a propane cylinder tank at a victim’s residence.

Harassment Threaten Physical Contact, 2:21 p.m. Oct. 3, McDonald’s 7379 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County. Police were called to the parking lot of the restaurant for a dispute between Shane Richard, 34, of Winfield, and Joseph Miller, 33, of Jersey Shore. Police determined both parties had made threats to the other person of physical harm. Harassment charges were filed.

Theft of Lost//Mislaid Property, 8:08 a.m. Oct. 1, Exxon gas station, 5 McCracken Rd., Valley Township, Montour County. Police said several items were stolen, including: Burberry eyeglasses, a pack of cigars, USB flash drive, credit cards, house keys, a pack of cigars, black “cookie” shoulder bag with miscellaneous items, black and red foam hairbrush, Apple air pods with charger, a New York driver’s license and New York EBT card. The items were recovered the following day.

DUI Crash Alcohol, 8:24 p.m. Sept. 29, 73 White Deer Baptist Church Rd., Gregg Township, Union County. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash. Upon investigation, it was determined the driver, Candy Eck, 57, of Montgomery, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges pending the blood alcohol content level results.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 10:20 p.m. Sept. 26, 207 Main St., Hartleton Borough, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect damaged the rear window of a vehicle. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

Criminal/Simple Trespass, 4 p.m. Sept. 25, 428 Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County. Police said Thomas Wright, 42, of Northumberland, refused a property owner’s repeated commands to leave the property. Wright was cited with summary criminal trespass.

Drug Possession, 2:33 p.m. Sept. 25, 2150 I-80 West, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon investigation, police detected indicators of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle was conducted which yielded a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Zachary Schaffer, 26, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Theft of Services, 8 a.m. Sept. 22, Country Closet Thrift Store, 4800 State Highway 54, Turbotville Borough, Northumberland County. Police said Dave Kitchens, 25, of Milton, dumped several pieces of laminate flooring and a bag of canned food in a dumpster belonging to the thrift store.

Burglary Residential No Force, Between 8 a.m. and 10:39 p.m. Sept. 19, Auman St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. PSP Milton responded to a report of a burglary. Items taken include keys to a Jeep, women’s clothing valued at $200, and pillows. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton and reference incident number PA20-1333433.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 11 a.m. Sept. 14 and 6:45 a.m. Sept. 15, Fairchild Rd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of criminal mischief. An unknown suspect painted graffiti on Fairchild Rd. then fled. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton.

Theft/Crime by Deception, Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 13, Adams Dr., Cooper Township, Montour County. Police said the victim sent a picture of his genitals to an unknown suspect on the internet. The suspect demanded the victim send $15,000. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Motor Vehicle, 7:33 a.m. Sept. 12, Violet Rd., Buffalo Township, Union County. PSP Milton is investigating a case of a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with a blue cab and a white bed with PA registration YCF4514. The vehicle has a damaged flood light on the front bumper. The vehicle may be occupied by a male approximately 20 years of age and a husky/rottweiler mix dog. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

Cruelty to Animals, 8:46 a.m. Sept. 6, Musser Lane and State Highway 54, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police said a found dog was determined to have not receive proper veterinarian care. The dog also did not have a license and got out from a residence. The owner, Sonya Snyder, 40, of Watsontown, was cited for the violations.

Theft All Other, 5:54 p.m. Sept. 4, State Highway 54, Turbotville Borough, Northumberland County. Police were dispatched to investigate a theft of articles of clothing. Through the investigation, it was determined that a theft did not occur.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 1:56 p.m. Sept. 4, Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police said Kathy Hossler, 49, of Bloomsburg, returned two items fraudulently and stole four additional items. Hossler was charged with theft, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.

Theft/Crime by Deception, 10 a.m. Sept. 4, High St. New Berlin Borough, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect received money from the victim via a cash app for a dog. The victim did not receive the dog.

Theft/Crime by Deception, 5:46 p.m. Sept. 3, Trump Rd., Valley Township, Montour County. Police said a man was a victim of an internet scam that resulted in the loss of $400. Police are investigating.

Theft of Vehicle Parts, 9 a.m. Sept. 2, 930 State Highway 104, Limestone Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter from a 2005 Jamboree motor home. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 11:23 p.m. Aug. 31, Bennett St. and Liberty Valley Rd., Valley Township, Montour County. Police said Matthew Gray, 41, of Paxinos, exited a victim’s vehicle and slashed three tires causing damage total of $300. Gray then fled in an unknown direction. Criminal mischief charges were filed.

Theft from Building, Between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4, 100 block of Delaney St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police said an unknown suspect entered a residence and took 60 .5 mg Klonopin pills. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton and reference incident number PA20-1288999.

Drug Possession, 4:14 p.m. Aug. 29, 2228 I-80 West, Valley Township, Montour County. Police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. They found the driver, Isaiah Rivera, 22 of Brooklyn, N.Y., to be in possession of a large amount of drugs. Rivera was arrested for possession with intent to deliver and was remanded to Montour County Jail in lieu of $100,000.

Theft All Other, Between 1 and 2 a.m. Aug. 29, Ridge Dr., Cooper Township, Montour County. Police said a suspect stole a victim’s cell phone. The phone was later returned, and the victim refused to cooperate further.

Burglary Residential/No Force, Between 3 p.m. Aug. 5 and 8 a.m. Aug. 6, State Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police are investigating a burglary at a residence on Route 642. A diamond ring was stolen.

Burglary Residential Force, Between June 15 and Sept. 19, 30 Sheraton Valley Rd., Valley Township, Montour County. Police said an unknown suspect cut a lock on a storage unit at Lyons Self Storage and rummaged through the items inside and then fled the scene. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton. Trooper Kyle Drick is investigating.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.