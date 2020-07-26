Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Union, and Montour counties:

Animal Bite, 3:50 p.m. July 19, 3995 State Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police said a man was bitten by a dog while riding his bike. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Schall and reference incident number PA2020-1002599.

Theft, 12:55 a.m. July 19, Showroom Shine Detailing, 1980 State Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police said two unknown suspects riding on a motorcycle were traveling south on Route 405 and pulled into the business’s parking lot. One of the suspects got off the motorcycle and stole a Blue Lives Matter banner. Both of the suspects then left the scene. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton and reference incident number PA2020-1001227.

Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property, 3:45 p.m. July 18, Sheetz, 260 International Dr., Kelly Township, Union County. Police said a theft occurred of a patron’s iPhone 7. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Schall and reference incident number PA2020-997926.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 10:03 p.m. July 16, State Route 304, Union Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect arrived in an unknown vehicle and damaged a memorial sculpture. The suspect then fled the scene west on Route 304. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton and reference incident number PA2020-989704.

Theft of Items from Motor Vehicle, Between 2:30 and 10 a.m. July 14, State Highway 235 and Chappell Rd., Hartley Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect damaged a victim’s vehicle and stole an amp system with speakers. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton and reference incident number PA2020-978012.

Theft by Deception Credit/ATM Card, 11:18 a.m. July 13, Showers Lane, Gregg Township, Union County. Police said a victim’s debit card was used to purchase $898.98 worth of items.

PFA Violation, 9:11 p.m. July 12, State Route 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police were contacted regarding a protection from abuse order violation. Upon interviewing the victim, they learned that an active emergency PFA stated that Gregory Haas, 31, of Danville, could not have any electronic contact with the victim. A text message sent from Haas to the victim was observed. Charges were filed.

PFA Violation, 2:30 a.m. July 12, Timberhaven Dr., Kelly Township, Union County. Police said Robert Leach, 31, of Lewisburg, communicated with a victim and violated a protection from abuse order.

Theft by Deception ID Theft, 3:28 p.m. July 11, Colonel John Kelly Rd., Kelly Township, Union County. PSP began investigating a report of identity theft.

Theft All Other, July 10, Schuyler Rd., Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Police said a victim said an unknown suspect filed an unemployment claim in his name without his permission.

Harassment Physical Contact, 7 a.m. July 10, at White Deer Run, 360 White Deer Run Rd., Gregg Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of harassment. Upon arrival, police learned Kayla Ravenscroft, 21, of Uniontown, allegedly punched a victim on the side of her head after an argument. A citation was issued to Ravenscroft.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between July 9 and 18, 22 Pepper Hills Dr., Cooper Township, Montour County. Police said a suspect tampered with the wiper blades on a person’s vehicle that was parked at Pepper Hills Development. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Schall and reference incident number PA2020-998805.

Harassment Physical Contact, 2:47 p.m. July 8, Woodside Rd., West Hemlock Township, Montour County. Police investigated an incident in which they allege Daniel Traver, 53, of Danville, pushed a female victim. Charges were filed.

Theft by Deception//ATM Card, 2:37 p.m. July 6, State Route 304, Union Township, Union County. Police said a suspect gained access to a victim’s bank account and stole $12,000.

Theft of Motor Vehicle, Between 3 p.m. July 1 and 4 a.m. July 2, 300 Red Roof Dr., Valley Township, Montour County. Police said a suspect took a woman’s vehicle without permission while she was at work. The vehicle was subsequently returned by the suspect on July 9 to Enterprise-Rent-A-Car in New Rochelle, New York.

Burglary Commercial Force, Between 3 p.m. July 1 and 6:30 p.m. July 5, at 14 Sheraton Rd., Valley Township, Montour County. Police said an unknown suspect forced their way into storage units by breaking latches/cutting locks and stole property in the storage units. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton.

Harassment Physical Contact, 9:15 p.m. June 28, Foster Rd., Anthony Township, Montour County. Police investigated a domestic incident. Both involved parties were cited with harassment: Jeramie Dimm, 32, and Christianne Dimm, 34, both of Turbotville.

Harassment Physical Contact, 4:19 p.m. June 26 at White Deer Run, White Deer Run Rd., Gregg Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of two White Deer Run residents who got into a physical altercation.

Drug Possession, 12:55 a.m. June 25, Buffalo and Walbash roads, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of a motorist possibly asleep at a stop sign. The driver, Benjamin Dorman, 23, of Millmont, was located and subsequently found to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. Charges were filed.

Burglary Residential No Force, Between 7 a.m. June 18 and 5 p.m. June 19, 100 block of School House Lane, Anthony Township, Montour County. Police said an unknown suspect stole a camera from a victim’s residence.

Theft Bad Checks, June 9, Clark’s Ag Center, 4675 State Highway 54, Turbotville Borough, Northumberland County. Police said Ashley Cross, 40, of Montgomery, wrote a bad check for $158.99 to the business. Charges were filed.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.