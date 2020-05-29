Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Union, and Montour counties:

Harassment Physical Contact, 12:31 a.m. May 27, 2020 at 263 Court Dr., Gregg Township, Union County. Police were dispatched to an address for a report of assault. Upon arrival at the scene, police learned Ethan Stephens, 20, of Allenwood, allegedly struck a male victim several times with a closed fist in the head. Charges were filed.

Criminal Mischief, 10 p.m. May 26, 2020 at White Deer Treatment, 360 White Deer Run Rd., Gregg Township, Union County. Police responded to a call to investigate property damage to a glass door at the facility. Charges were filed against Jeremy Petitte, 39, of Rochester, N.Y., for criminal mischief.

Cruelty to Animals, 6:55 p.m. May 25, 2020 at 42 Water St., Washingtonville Borough, Montour County. Police said a suspect shot a chihuahua/miniature schnauzer mix dog with a gun. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton and reference incident number PA20-742349.

DUI on View Alcohol, 12:57 a.m. May 25, 2020 at 5400 block of Crossroads Dr., Kelly Township, Union County. Police pulled over a vehicle on Crossroads Dr. west of Red Ridge Rd. Steven Diehl, 51, of Lewisburg, was driving and showed indicators of being under the influence of alcohol and related beverages. Police administered standardized field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested Diehl for driving under the influence. Diehl was charged with DUI and related offenses.

Drug Possession, 11:31 a.m. May 20, 2020 at I-80 East at mile marker 213.5, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police pulled over a 2019 silver Volkswagen Jetta with Illinois registration FP76394. The driver, Thomas Ward, 83, of Koppel, Pa., was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges are being filed.

Harassment Physical Contact, at 10:28 a.m. May 17, 2020 at McDonald’s, 7379 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County. Police said a verbal altercation took place between a customer and an employee which escalated into a physical confrontation. The suspect, who police did not name in their report, slapped the employee’s arm with an open hand. The incident is still under investigation.

Drug Possession, 1:04 a.m. May 17, 2020 at 2130 I-180 East, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police responded to a one-vehicle crash. The passenger involved in the crash, Devon-Julia Martinez, 24, of Ann Arbor, Mich., was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed.

Assault Bodily Injury No Weapon, 11:40 p.m. May 15, 2020 at Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Dr., Kelly Township, Union County. Police investigated an assault. Rebecca States, 40, of Mifflinburg, was taken into custody and arraigned on aggravated assault of enumerated person charges. States was committed to jail.

Burglary Residential No Force, Between May 10 and 24, 2020 at 7830 Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Police said a suspect stole several items from a victim’s garage and an outbuilding. Stolen items included a Stihl Farm Boss 18-inch chainsaw, a Stihl leaf blower, a Honda push mower with 30-inch blade, Honda rototiller, an Echo hedge trimmer, and a men’s 26-inch red Trek mountain bike. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton.

Corruption of Minors, 10 p.m. May 9, 2020 at Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County. Police investigated an incident that occurred when a juvenile pointed a toy gun at her mother. Prosecution was declined.

Theft of Vehicle Parts, Between 3 p.m. May 4 and 5 a.m. May 5, 2020 at 370 Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect stole catalytic converters from 10 vehicles from victim Central Pennsylvania Transport. Total loss is $15,000. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Chad Kramer at PSP Milton.

Theft of Motor Vehicle, Between 1 p.m. May 3 and 12:30 p.m. May 19, 2020 at 1952 Treibly Rd., White Deer Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect stole a green 1999 Kawasaki Bayou 220 and fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Drick at PSP Milton.

Corruption of Minors, 3 p.m. April 25, 2020 at Pine Creek and Buffalo roads, Hartley Township, Union County. Police are investigating a Childline referral in which a 10-year-old juvenile was operating a vehicle and was involved in a crash.

Theft All Other, April 21, 2020 at State Highway 235 and Creek Rd., Hartley Township, Union County. Police were contacted by PennDOT regarding a stolen stop sign and damage to the roadway at an intersection. Further investigation revealed that sprayed graffiti in multiple locations in the bridge parapets and the roadway.

Theft All Other, Between April 15 and 16, 2020 at Mile Run Rd. and White Deer Pike, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Police said a stop sign was stolen from the intersection. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton and reference incident number PA20-686366.

Theft All Other, Between 3 p.m. April 1 and 10 p.m. May 23, 2020 at 3380 State Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police said a suspect stole three semi-automatic handguns were removed from a residence. One handgun has been recovered. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.