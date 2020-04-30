Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Union, and Montour counties:

Harassment Physical Contact, 6 p.m. April 23, 2020 at Century Village, Buffalo Township, Union County. Police responded to a residence and took a report of an assault between two juvenile males within the apartment complex grounds. No physical injury was reported or observed.

Theft of Vehicle Parts, 3:54 p.m. April 16, 2020 at Bill Marks Auto Sales, 8861 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect entered the business’s property and took two catalytic converters from two diesel F-250 pickup trucks and then fled the scene.

Strangulation, 2:30 p.m. April 15, 2020 at 600 block of Buffalo Creek Rd., Buffalo Township. Police responded to a residence for a report of harassment. Upon arrival, they determined a verbal argument turn into a physical altercation. During the altercation, a female victim was choked and scratched. Charges were filed.

Harassment Physical Contact, 4:25 p.m. on April 14, 2020 at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Dr., Mahoning Township, Montour County. Police responded to a report of harassment between two patients. The investigation continues.

Theft All Other, 10:39 a.m. April 13, 2020 at Sheetz, 260 International Dr., Kelly Township, Union County. Police received a report that on 2/26/20 an unknown suspect used a Contractor Transport company gas card to purchase $56 of fuel at the Lewisburg Sheetz store. The gas card was closed, but on 4/13/20 the unknown suspect attempted to purchase fuel at the Lewisburg Sheetz and was unsuccessful.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 6:36 p.m. April 11, 2020 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police said Gayle Gehr, 50, of Muncy, entered Walmart and failed to scan several items at the self-checkout register. She left the store without purchasing the items.

Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property, 11 a.m. on April 10, 2020 at 405 Yarger Rd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police said a victim reported that a UPS package containing a purple Xbox Fortnite bundle was misplaced and stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton.

Drug Possession, 11:22 a.m. April 7, 2020 at Commerce Dr. and U.S. Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County. Police responded to a request from the Pennsylvania Game Commission to assist with a vehicle they encountered on private game farm property. Further investigation into this incident revealed that there was drug paraphernalia in the possession of the operator of the vehicle. Additional paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana were found in possession of a backseat passenger. Charges were filed against a 17-year-old boy of Watsontown and an 18-year-old man of Allenwood.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.