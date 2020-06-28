Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Union and Montour counties:

Harassment Physical Contact, 9:30 p.m. June 21, Gold Rd., Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Police said Kelby Swartz, 27, of Turbotville, pushed a female victim. Swartz was cited for harassment.

Harassment Physical Contact, 1:30 p.m. June 21, 881 Red Bank Rd., West Buffalo Township, Union County. Police investigated a report of harassment. Both Adriana Graff, 22, and Damien Walter, 30, were cited.

Warrant Out of State Misdemeanor/Felony, 7:59 a.m. June 21, 339 Pine Cone Dr. W., West Buffalo Township, Union County. Police located Aaron Bynoe, 43, of Mifflinburg, and took him into custody due to having an active arrest warrant out of North Carolina for grand larceny.

Criminal Trespass Defiant, 4:45 p.m. June 20, Super 8 Motel, 35 Sheraton Rd., Valley Township, Montour County. Police said Brian Ferguson, 37, of Danville, came to the motel after being told by staff not to come onto the property. Charges were filed.

Harassment Physical Contact, 1:57 p.m. June 19, 18 Blue Jay Dr., Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police said Kay Hofer, 77, and Callysta Smith, 35, were engaged in a verbal and physical altercation. Both were charged with harassment.

Theft Crime by Deception, 9:01 a.m. June 19, Golf Course Rd., Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police responded to a report of a scam. It was determined an elderly victim was tricked into thinking she won a lump sum of money and in order to receive the money she would have to pay taxes on the prize. Money was sent to the unknown suspect and no actual prize was won by the victim. The victim is out $8,480.

Criminal Mischief, June 16, Union County Historical Society, 1471 Strawbridge Rd., Buffalo Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect placed women’s underwear in public locations throughout the Dale/Engle/Walker House hiking trail.

Alcohol Buy/Possess/Transport Underage, 10:36 p.m. June 16, Shrawder Rd., Buffalo Township, Union County. Police said Bon Styers, 18, of Mifflinburg, was found to be in possession and consuming alcoholic beverages while underage.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Equipment, 1:14 p.m. June 16, Sheraton Rd., Valley Township, Montour County. Police responded for reported found drugs inside a hotel room. Upon investigation, police found a Gatorade bottle that contained 18 hypodermic needles and an unknown white powdery substance within a small glassine baggie. The items were found in Room 215. The investigation is ongoing.

DUI on View Alcohol, 11:02 p.m. June 13, 100 block of Columbia Hill Rd., Valley Township, Montour County. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Reece Mowery, 20, of Danville. Mowery was found to be under the influence of alcohol and subsequently was charged with driving under the influence. Charges were filed.

Ignition Interlock System, 1:26 a.m. June 13, 8600 block of State Route 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Ronald Boney, 67, of Mifflinburg. The responding trooper found that Boney was illegally operating a motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock system. Charges were filed.

Burglary Residential No Force, Between June 9 and 14, Sugar Camp Rd., Valley Township, Montour County. Police said unknown suspects entered a residence and ransacked it. Multiple items were reported stolen including jewelry and a lamp. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton and reference incident number PA20-838736.

Theft of Lost Mislaid Property, Between June 9 and 10, at 1715 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township, Montour County. Police are investigating the theft of a red 2000-watt Honda generator from an HRI job site. The generator was taken sometime between 6 a.m. June 9 and 5:30 p.m. June 11. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

Theft All Other, Between 11 p.m. April 22 and 7 a.m. June 12, Flying J Truck Stop, 1460 N. Ridge Rd., Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police said a known individual stole money totaling $13,722.95 from the truck stop. A criminal investigation has been initiated.

Theft Disposition of Funds, Between Nov. 6, 2019 and June 17, 2020, at Kirkbride Dr., Mahoning Township, Montour County. Police said a victim is allegedly missing $7,486.84. The incident was determined to be unfounded.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.