Milton, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Union and Montour counties:

Theft All Other, 4:30 p.m. March 22, United States Post Office at McEwensville Borough, Northumberland County. Police investigated the theft of flag pole clips.

Theft Disposition of Funds, 2:18 p.m. March 19, Oak Wood Dr., East Buffalo Township, Union County. Police investigated an incident in which an unknown suspect took $896.62 from a victim. The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment Physical Contact, 9:57 p.m. March 18, North Central Secure Treatment juvenile facility, Kirkbride Rd., Mahoning Township, Montour County. Police responded to the facility for a report of a staff member being assaulted by a juvenile female housed at the facility. The staff member was struck with a closed fist to the face. A non-traffic citation was issued to the 17-year-old female.

Harassment Physical Contact, 8:29 p.m. March 18, North Central Secure Treatment juvenile facility, Kirkbride Rd., Mahoning Township, Montour County. Police responded for a reported assault. A 29-year-old female struck a 32-year-old female victim twice with a closed fist. A non-traffic citation was filed against the 29-year-old.

Harassment Physical Contact, 11:53 a.m. March 18, White Deer Run Rd., Gregg Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of harassment. Upon investigation, police said a 29-year-old man of Binghamton, N.Y., struck a male victim in the face. Charges were filed.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 1 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. March 17, 1280 Snyder Rd., East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police said an unknown suspect(s) caused damage to a victim’s fence. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton and reference incident number PA21-359926.

DUI Crash Alcohol, 7:16 p.m. March 16, State Highway 45 and 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police were dispatched to the Lewisburg bridge on Route 45 between Lewisburg and Montandon for a report of a disabled motorist in the roadway. Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver, Gino DeMatteo, 21, of Milton, showed signs of impairment and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI alcohol. Criminal charges are forthcoming.

Theft by Deception Credit/ATM Card, Between March 15 and 16, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police said a known person used a victim’s debit card to make a $325.34 unauthorized purchase. The known person did reimburse the victim, who did not wish to pursue charges.

Drug Possession, 5:45 p.m. March 13, U.S. 15 North and Deitrick Rd., White Deer Township, Union County. Police pulled over a vehicle and found the driver, Darrell Blackman, 36, of Williamsport, was under the influence of marijuana. He also was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana, according to state police. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

DUI on View Drugs, 3:58 p.m. March 13, Colonel John Kelly Road and Kelly Square, Kelly Township, Union County. Police pulled over a vehicle and the driver, Isaiah Newton, 25, of Berwick, was found to be under the influence of marijuana. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Found Property, 1:49 p.m. March 13, 223 Lamplight Lane, Kelly Township, Union County. Police said a Dollar General shopping bag containing multiple items was found on a property. The owner may contact PSP Milton to describe the items and claim the property.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 1:03 p.m. March 13, Weis Markets, 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County. Police investigated the report of a retail theft in which Samuel Derr, 40, of Sunbury, allegedly took $97.69 of food items. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 1:30 p.m. March 12 and 12 p.m. March 13, State Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police said a victim reported her mailbox was damaged. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 1:30 p.m. March 12 and 11:15 a.m. March 13, Snyder Rd., East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police said a victim reported her mailbox was damaged. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

PFA Violation, 6 p.m. March 12, Timberhaven Dr., Kelly Township, Union County. Police investigated a protection from abuse order violation.

Harassment Physical Contact, 11:08 a.m. March 11, Vindale Ave., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police responded to a residence for a reported disturbance. Through the investigation, it was determined that Luis Melendez, 26, of Harrisburg, pushed a female victim to the floor leaving a red mark on her arm.

Reckless Endangerment, 5:21 p.m. March 4, 9000 block of Route 15, Kelly Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle accident on Route 15 southbound. Through investigation it was determined Aaron Bevan, 35, of Lewisburg, was driving a vehicle in a reckless manner which placed another at risk for serious bodily injury. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Corruption of Minors, 2 a.m. March 3, 50 Lawton Lane, Milton Borough, Northumberland County. Police at the Milton barracks initiated an investigation for corruption of a female minor. The investigation is ongoing.

Terroristic Threats, 8:06 a.m. March 1, 50 Lawton Lane, Milton Borough, Northumberland County. Police investigated threatening comments heard through a third party. The investigation continues.

Theft of Vehicle Parts, Between Nov. 1, 2020 and March 6, 2021, 966 Paddy Mountain Rd., Hartley Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect(s) removed catalytic converters from two vehicles. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton and reference incident number PA21-301848.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.