Milton, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Union and Montour counties:

Theft by Deception (by Stealth), Between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Feb. 10, Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police investigated the theft of a wallet from an 81-year-old victim.

Ignition Interlock Violation, 7:32 p.m. Feb. 9, Forest Hill Rd. and Shady Farm Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1997 red Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Joshua Lancaster, 32, of Mifflinburg. Lancaster was found to have an ignition interlock license. The vehicle was not equipped with an ignition interlock system as required by his PA driver’s license. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

Theft All Other, Between 2:25 p.m. Feb. 4 and 1:56 p.m. Feb. 5, 1420 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township, Montour County. Police said an unknown suspect removed a package containing Keurig refillable coffee packets from the victim’s mailbox. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

Disorderly Conduct, 9:29 p.m. Feb. 3, parking lot of Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police said Jonathan Derr, 19, of Mifflinburg, and Austin Shemory, 21, of Watsontown, were racing several vehicles across the parking lot and driving at an excessive rate of speed. Non-traffic citations for disorderly conduct were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, 1:57 p.m. Feb. 2, Kelly Township, Union County. Police were called to a location in Kelly Township about a 1-year-old child left in a running vehicle alone. The investigation continues.

Theft by Deception/ID Theft, 3:21 p.m. Feb. 1, Charlene Dr., Valley Township, Montour County. Police investigated the theft of a social security number at a residence.

Drug Possession, 10:17 a.m. Jan. 29, 2049 Interstate 80 East, White Deer Township, Union County. Police pulled over a gray Honda at approximately mile marker 215 for numerous traffic violations. Police found the driver, Muslum Seyidov, 23, of Brooklyn, N.Y., had approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine and 14 grams of THC wax in the vehicle. Charges were filed.

Harassment Physical Contact, 8:01 p.m. Jan. 23, 400 block Judy Rd., White Deer Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a child. Charges were filed against Russell Bastian, 53, of Milton, and Amanda Long, 33, of Watsontown.

Assault Serious Bodily Injury, 11 p.m. Jan. 19, Turbot Ave., Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police said Tyler Wertz, 30, of Watsontown, was involved in a physical altercation with a female victim. Wertz caused serious bodily injury to the victim and resisted arrest once troopers arrived. Wertz was taken into custody and charged through the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Criminal Mischief, Between 12:30 and 5 a.m. Jan. 15, 200 block of Redtail Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County. Police said Gary Hinkle, 33, of Lewisburg, went to a victim’s residence and caused damage to his truck including scratching it, cutting valve stems and scratching rims at a cost of $1,976.37. Charges of criminal mischief were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

