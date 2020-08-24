Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Union and Montour counties:

Scattering Rubbish, 1 p.m. Aug. 17, White Deer Car Wash, Leiser Rd., White Deer Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of scattering rubbish at the car wash. Once on the scene, police discovered a known suspect had dropped off a large load of garbage by the car wash’s garbage cans. The suspect then agreed to clean up the garbage he had left. The victim did not pursue charges.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 6:43 a.m. Aug. 17, 2293 Main St., Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police said a suspect damaged a victim’s vehicle at 1:50 a.m. The white four-door sedan was parked on Main Street in Delaware Township. PSP is investigating.

Theft All Other, 9:14 p.m. Aug. 16, 120 White Deer Ave., White Deer Township, Union County. Police said a victim reported his son’s 20-inch BMX style Genesis bicycle was stolen from his yard. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Bowers at PSP Milton.

Burglary Commercial No Force, 1:17 p.m. Aug. 16, 1913 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township, Montour County. Police received a report that a suspect broke into a rental unit sometime between June 1 and July 31 and stole several items, including a circular saw, two fishing poles, football and baseball cards valued at $200, fishing boots, socket set, jigsaw, two fishing tackle boxes, a Tonka truck and an action figure.

PFA Violation, Aug. 16, Millers Bottom Rd., White Deer Township, Union County. Police said Scotch Hanning, 41, of Winfield, violated a protection from abuse order by having contact with a three-year-old victim. Charges were filed.

Warrant Misdemeanor/Felony, 1:20 p.m. Aug. 14, 2272 I-80 East, West Hemlock Township, Montour County. Police took Matthew Krzysik, 29, of Providence, R.I., into custody for an active warrant out of New Jersey. Charges were filed.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 Between 9:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14, 173 High St., White Deer Township, Union County. Police said a suspect broke a driver’s side front and rear window on a victim’s Chevrolet Blazer.

Harassment Threaten Physical Contact, 1:31 p.m. Aug. 12, Thomas Circle, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police said James Zarr, 40, of Montandon, got into an argument with his mother. During the argument, Zarr allegedly threatened to punch his mother in the face multiple times. Zarr was charged with harassment.

Harassment Physical Contact, 1 p.m. Aug. 9, 5925 Old Turnpike Rd., Buffalo Township, Union County. Police were dispatched to Evangelical Community Hospital in reference to a harassment that took place. Michaelpaul Schoening, 30, of Mifflinburg, struck a female victim with a close fist, according to police.

Harassment Physical Contact, 1 p.m. Aug. 9, 601 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of an altercation at the White Deer post office. It was determined Grace Morey, 35, of Hughesville, pushed a man during a custody exchange of children. Charges were filed.

Drug Manufacture, 1:12 p.m. Aug. 8, 2165 Paddy Mountain Rd., Hartley Township, Union County. Police said Ronald Bergeron, 55, of Mifflinburg, was growing four marijuana plants on a neighbor’s property.

Theft All Other, 12:34 p.m. Aug. 8, Pine St., White Deer Township, Union County. Police are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a yard sale. Stolen equipment includes a battery operated leaf blower, battery charger for weed eater and leaf blower, weed eater, spools of weed eater line, rack to hold weed eater and leaf blower and a battery for yard tools. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Bowers at PSP Milton.

Harassment Physical Contact, 12:23 a.m. Aug. 5, Trails End Rd., Hartley Township, Union County. Police said Sheryl Harvey, 57, of Millmont, entered a male victim’s residence and struck him several times with a closed fist. Charges were filed.

Drug Possession, 12:21 a.m. Aug. 5, 7525 Paradise Rd., Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash. Matthew Dimm, 28, of Watsontown, had crashed into an embankment and fence and then left the scene, according to police. Drug and drug paraphernalia belonging to Dimm were found at the scene. He was charged with drug possession, drug paraphernalia and hit and run related charges.

Theft All Other, 12:51 p.m. Aug. 4, Union Ave., White Deer Township, Union County. A victim came to PSP Milton barracks to report the theft of a credit card number in which the suspect purchased $27,000 in items.

DUI Crash Alcohol, 5:11 p.m. Aug. 1, 2020 at Broadway Rd., Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash. Upon investigation, police found the driver, Brandon Snyder, 24, of Montgomery, to have consumed enough alcohol to be rendered incapable of driving safely. Charges were filed.

Drug Possession, 1:35 a.m. July 25, 2165 I-80 West, Liberty Township, Montour County. Police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. They determined the driver, Harrison Glover, 41, of Williamsport, was driving under the influence and marijuana was seized from the vehicle after a search. Charges were filed.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.