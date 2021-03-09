Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Union and Montour counties:

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 9:06 p.m. March 4, Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police responded to a shoplifting report in which they allege Kayla Gastley, 27, of Milton, stole just under $150 of merchandise.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 5:36 and 5:56 p.m. March 2, 1711 Pine Bark Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Police said an unknown suspect damaged all four tires and scratched the trunk of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

Burglary Residential No Force, 4:25 a.m. March 2, Judy Rd., White Deer Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of a burglary in which an unknown suspect had attempted to gain access into a small garage and shed at the rear side of the residence.

Harassment, 4:38 p.m. March 1, Church Rd., West Buffalo Township, Union County. Police investigated a harassment incident involving two juveniles.

Overdose, 4:03 p.m. March 1, Best Western, 79 Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, Montour County. Police responded to the hotel for a report of an overdose. Upon arrival, EMS transported the patient to Geisinger Medical Center. The patient was in stable condition. The incident is under investigation.

Fleeing and Eluding, 9:03 p.m. Feb. 28, Blee Hill and Cameltown Hill roads, Derry Township, Montour County. Police said Tye Holloway, 29, of Danville, attempted to flee and elude police during a traffic stop. Charges were filed.

DUI on View Drugs, 7:39 p.m. Feb. 28, Mahoning and S. Front streets, Milton Borough, Northumberland County. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Weston Dewalt, 33, of Milton, and found him to be under the influence of marijuana. Charges were filed.

Strangulation, 9:36 p.m. Feb. 26, Knapp Rd., Liberty Township, Montour County. Police said Colton Koser, 30, of Danville, placed a female victim in a chokehold and restricted her breathing. Charges were filed.

DUI on View Drugs, 3:52 p.m. Feb. 26, 500 block of N. Derr Dr., Lewisburg Borough, Union County. Police pulled over a vehicle and found that the driver, Wakeem Robinson, 41, of Sunbury, was under the influence of marijuana.

Burglary Residential Force, 3:26 p.m. Fairfield Lane, Valley Township, Montour County. Police responded to a residential burglary. Police are asking the public for information on suspicious persons or vehicles in the area of Frosty Valley Road and Fairfield Lane in Valley Township between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Feb. 26.

Burglary Commercial No Force, Between 2 p.m. Feb. 26 and 10 a.m. March 2, Marucci Sports, 1229 Amish Rd., Union Township, Union County. Police said a suspect stole three Stihl chainsaws between Feb. 26 and March 2. The investigation is ongoing.

Public Drunkenness, 9:11 a.m. Feb. 22, Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Dr., Kelly Township, Union County. Police were dispatched to the hospital for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered Chasity Ely, 40, of Winfield, was intoxicated and refusing to leave. She was citing for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

DUI Crash Alcohol, 1:51 a.m. Feb. 14, State Route 54, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Route 54. A passenger in the vehicle was injured and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. While investigating, police determined the driver, Tyler Clark, 25, of Montgomery, to be under the influence of alcohol. Clark was subsequently placed under arrest. DUI charges and reckless endangerment charges were filed against Clark.

Theft by Deception ID Theft, 12 p.m. Feb. 8, State Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police said an unidentified suspect secured a $700 loan using a victim’s personal information.

Harassment/Disorderly Conduct, 11:50 a.m. Dec. 31, 2020 at Allenwood Sunoco, Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County. Police said Merchelelyn Fisher, 27, of Williamsport, threw a soda bottle at a store employee and used obscene language in the presence of others. She was charged with summary harassment and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.