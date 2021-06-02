Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Montour and Union counties:

Drug Possession, 3:35 p.m. May 27, Milton Borough, Northumberland County. Police said Wayne Steinke, 58, was in possession of illegal drugs. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

DUI on View Drugs, 9:27 p.m. May 24, Mahoning St. and Eastern Ave., Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police pulled over a vehicle and determined the driver, Kenneth Fowler, 34, of Milton, to be under the influence of marijuana. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

DUI Crash Drugs, 6:03 p.m. May 24, U.S. 15 North and Interstate 80 East, White Deer Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of a hit and run crash that occurred on Route 15 near the intersection with I-80. The vehicle and driver were located a few minutes after the crash occurred. The driver, Allen Preston, 38, of Canton, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to state police. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

Found Property, 8 a.m. May 24, River Rd., Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP Milton is in possession of a lost bicycle recovered in the area of River Road near Dewart in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The bicycle is a Pacific Evolution men’s mountain bike. Anyone with information or who can identify the bicycle may contact PSP Milton.

Theft by Deception ID Theft, May 23, River Rd., White Deer Township, Union County. Police said a suspect used a victim’s identity to open a bank account and change the victim’s unemployment information.

Theft of Services, 11:57 a.m. May 23, McEwensville Borough building, 2578 Susquehanna Trail, McEwensville Borough, Northumberland County. Police said two unknown white male suspects dumped trash into the dumpster located at the borough building. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton and reference incident number PA21-689056.

Harassment Physical Contact, 8:48 a.m. May 23, Mexico Rd., East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police were called to a location on Mexico Road for a domestic incident. According to state police, Gerald Sakers, 29, of Milton, struck a female victim multiple times causing visible bruises and marks. Harassment charges were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Harassment Physical Contact, 11:05 a.m. May 21, Atlantic Ave., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police investigated an altercation that took place between a man and a woman. Timothy Danley, 21, of Sunbury, was cited for harassment.

Drug Possession, 10:47 a.m. May 20, 360 White Deer Run Rd., Gregg Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon further investigation, police found that the passenger, Robert Jackson, 49, of Philadelphia, was wanted and was in possession of cocaine. Jackson was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch on charges of being a fugitive from justice and drug possession.

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, 1:19 p.m. May 14, 202 Broad St., Kelly Township, Union County. Police investigated an incident in which a suspect took a victim’s vehicle without her permission.

Drug Possession, 7:20 a.m. April 14, Interstate 180 West, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police pulled over a vehicle due to traffic violations. Upon making contact with the driver, Dawn Roberts, 49, of Montandon, police determined she was under the influence of a controlled substance. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and Roberts was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Anyone with additional information may contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.