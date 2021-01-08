Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Union, and Montour counties:

Harassment Physical Contact, 9:45 a.m. Jan. 3, 2021 at 800 block of Broadway Rd., Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police said Tee-j Carter, 38, of Milton, struck a female victim in the face one time.

Harassment No Legitimate Purpose, 11:47 a.m. Dec. 31, 2020 at U.S. Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County. Police charged Desiree Harvey, 23, of Williamsport, with a summary of harassment and disorderly conduct for using obscene language and then throwing a beverage bottle at an employee at a business.

Theft from Building Between 7 and 11 p.m. Dec. 27, 2020 at 2211 Westbranch Highway, Union Township, Union County. A victim reported several tools were missing from his residence. PSP Milton is investigating.

Harassment Physical Contact, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22, 2020 at 131 White Deer Ave., White Deer Township, Union County. Police said Jamarro Wells, 33, of White Deer, attempted to strike a male victim. A harassment charge will be filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 3:23 p.m. Dec. 19, 2020 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police said a suspect pushed a shopping cart into a victim’s vehicle which was through Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Theft of Items from Motor Vehicle, Between 8 p.m. Dec. 19 and 7:41 a.m. Dec. 20, 2020 at 1028 Continental Blvd., Valley Township, Montour County. Police said an unknown suspect stole prescription medication from a victim’s vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 11:52 p.m. Dec. 13, 2020 at Preserve and Crawford roads, Anthony Township, Montour County. Police said an unknown suspect had thrown garbage into the creek at Montour Preserve, removed a sign from the ground and tossed it into the creek, and spray painted a PennDOT road sign.

Drug Possession/DUI, 2:40 a.m. Dec. 12, 2020 at Muddy Run and Grange Hall roads, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police arrested Eric Betz, 29, of Turbotville, for a drug possession and driving while under the influence offense. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Theft All Other, 12:38 p.m. Dec. 11, 2020 at 500 block of New Columbia Rd., White Deer Township, Union County. Police said a victim reported that an unknown individual received benefits that were supposed to be received by her. An investigation is ongoing.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 2:45 p.m. Dec. 8, 2020 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police investigated a retail theft at Walmart. Charges were filed against Shane Temple, 33, and Amanda Temple, 21, both of Bloomsburg.

Theft/Crime by Deception, 12:10 p.m. Dec. 6, 2020 at Liberty Valley Rd., Liberty Township, Montour County. Police responded to a report that a victim purchased a washer and dryer from a seller on Facebook Marketplace but never received the items.

Theft/Crime by Deception, 5:54 p.m. Dec. 2, 2020 at 4500 block of Paradise Rd., Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police said an unknown suspect contacted a victim about a fraudulent Amazon charge. The victim gave the suspect access to her computer and the suspect transferred money from her savings accounts to an unknown location. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft from Building, Between Dec. 1, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021 at 2504 State Highway 235, Hartley Township, Union County. Police investigated a theft in Hartley Township. Stolen items include a a Samsung Tracphone, a table and a Verizon LG flip phone. The items were later recovered.

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 5:26 p.m. Nov. 21, 2020 at Weis Markets, 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County. Police said Weis reported a retail theft in which several food items were taken. A suspect has been identified and the incident is currently under investigation, police said.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.