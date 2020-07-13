Pennsylvania State Police in Milton investigated a number of recent incidents in Northumberland, Union, and Montour counties:

Theft Retail/Shoplifting, 3:28 p.m. July 8, Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Police said Vanessa Contee, 25, of Elysburg, took $105.18 worth of items without paying. Charges were filed.

Harassment Physical Contact, 2:47 p.m. July 8, Woodside Rd., West Hemlock Township, Montour County. Police said Daniel Traver, 53, of Danville, pushed a female victim. Charges were filed.

DUI on View Drugs, 11:35 p.m. July 5, Johnson Mill and Wolfland roads, Buffalo Township, Union County. Police pulled over a 2007 black Dodge Caliber for a traffic violation. Police determined the driver, Andrew McGill, 27, of Lewisburg, was under the influence of marijuana.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 3:30 p.m. July 5, Slifer and Edison avenues, Buffalo Township, Union County. Police responded to a report of a vehicle damaged by a projectile. The vehicle was a 2006 Lexus RX400. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton.

Found Property – Drug Paraphernalia, 11:51 a.m. July 5, True Blue Rd. and Fisher Dr., Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police said drug paraphernalia was found along the shoulder of True Blue Road in Delaware Township. The investigation continues.

Theft/Crime by Deception, 12 p.m. July 3, 2000 block of Main St., Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police said an unknown suspect contacted a victim via Facebook and deceived her out of $10,000 over the course of a month.

Theft/Crime by Deception, 9:10 a.m. June 30, Old Farm Rd., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police said a victim reported he purchased items from Facebook for a total of $293.74 and never received them. The investigation continues.

Lost/Missing Firearms, 11:11 a.m. June 29, 300 block of Eshbach Rd., Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Police said an individual reported their Smith & Wesson 586 Revolver is missing. The revolver is chambered in 357 magnum with blued finish and wood grips. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton and reference incident number PA20-904092.

Harassment Physical Contact, 4:57 p.m. June 27, U.S. Route 15, Gregg Township. Police said Jose Vasquez, 40, of Lancaster, grabbed a victim by the shoulders in a threatening manner as the victim drove him to his destination.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Between 6 p.m. June 27 and 11:20 a.m. June 28, 31 Fenerty Lane, Anthony Township, Montour County. Police said an unknown suspect punctured the driver’s side tire of a victim’s Dodge Caravan. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Drick at PSP Milton.

Scattering Rubbish, 10:56 p.m. June 22, 2675 State Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Police received a report on June 22 of someone scattering rubbish. The investigation is ongoing.

Burglary Residential No Force, Between 7 a.m. June 18 and 5 p.m. June 19, 100 block of School House Lane, Anthony Township, Montour County. Police said an unknown suspect stole a camera from a victim’s residence.

Burglary Residential No Force, Between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. June 19, Super 8 Motel, 35 Sheraton Valley Rd., Valley Township, Montour County. Police said an unknown suspect stole several items from a victim’s motel room. Items include: $727 cash, vintage campaign buttons, Dubois beer labels, antique marble set, metal lock box, $50 worth of buffalo nickels, Knights Templar coin worth $40, oil company advertising button, and various other antique coins and proof sets. Total value of items taken, including cash, is estimated to be more than $1,050.

DUI Crash Drugs, 6:53 a.m. June 17, 2176 I-80 East, Liberty Township, Montour County. Police investigated a vehicle crash in which Brandon Kibler, 36, of Williamsport, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A rest area road sign was damaged in the crash. Kibler was charged with driving under the influence and related offenses.

Theft All Other, Between 3 p.m. June 13 and 3 p.m. June 20, 1100 block of Main St., Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Police said a suspect took a total of $1,450 cash from a victim’s apartment.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.