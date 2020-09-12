Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield investigated a number of recent incidents in Tioga County:

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, Sept. 1, 1056 Sperry Young Rd., Westfield Township. Police said an unknown suspect set a victim’s mailbox on fire during the evening of Sept. 1.

Burglary Residential No Force, 11:15 a.m. Aug. 30, 543 Hills Creek Rd., Charleston Township. Police said an unknown suspect removed a pump from the victim’s basement.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 9:05 a.m. Aug. 28, Cold Mountain Lane, Chatham Township. Police said an unknown suspect cut the victim’s lock and chain on the property gate. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield.

Death Natural, 5:46 p.m. Aug. 26, Buffards Riverside Estates, Lawrenceville Borough. Police were called for a report of an unresponsive female not breathing. Upon arrival, police found the 50-year-old woman to be deceased. After an investigation, it was found she died of natural causes.

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000, 10:08 a.m. Aug. 24, 137 Mill Creek Rd., Rutland Township. Police were dispatched to a residence for a report of criminal mischief involving damage to high tension fencing.

Theft All Other, 9:40 p.m. Aug. 23, 516 Marsh Creek Rd., Shippen Township. Police said an unknown suspect removed the roof off of a 1985 Ford Mustang race car.

Death Natural, 6:34 p.m. Aug. 16, 997 Route 660, Richmond Township. Police responded to a residence for a report of a death. Upon investigation, it was determined the homeowner had died of natural causes.

Theft of Motor Vehicle, 8 a.m. Aug. 14, 30 Wheeler Lane, Covington Township. Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle stolen was a 2003 black Volkswagen Passat.

Theft All Other, 3 p.m. Aug. 12, 1021 Ladd Rd., Westfield Township. Police said a suspect stole an irrigation unit.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle, Between 10 p.m. Aug. 9 and 5 a.m. Aug. 10, 397 Marsh Rd., Nelson Township. Police recovered a stolen vehicle out of Steuben County, N.Y.

Assault Bodily Injury, 5:40 p.m. Aug. 1, Route 660, Delmar Township. Police said Thomas Hassan, 74, of Wellsboro, went to a victim’s residence and struck him in the face with a closed fist. This caused bodily injury to the victim and charges of simple assault were filed.

Assault Serious Bodily Injury, 9:50 a.m. July 19, 2424 Bailey Creek Rd., Rutland Township. Police said Summer Benjamin, 39, of Millerton, struck a male victim with a vehicle and then fled the scene. She was later placed under arrest for aggravated assault.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.